NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team had all the right moves to earn a 51-44 West Michigan Rivers contest Friday at North Muskegon.

The Spartans (2-0, 1-0 WMC Rivers) took a lead by halftime, 22-18, and the Norsemen (1-1, 0-1 WMC Rivers) were able to tie the game in the fourth quarter. That was as close as North Muskegon got, though, as Central pulled out the victory.

“It was a really steady game for us,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson. “We were as solid a team as we needed to be in the big moments. That was a huge hurdle.”

Genson said it was a huge hurdle, too, in getting the victory at North Muskegon. The Spartans snapped an eight-season skid at the Norsemen’s home. Central last was victorious there in February 2014.

“We never got rattled. We just took care of the ball. We just hung tough,” Genson said. “It was a good, tough basketball game.”

Jayden Perrone led all scorers with 26 points, one point shy of tying his career-high. He had 12 rebounds to complete the double-double.

“Jayden had at least five points in each quarter. He played some solid defense,” Genson said.

Will Chye added 15 points, most of which was at the free throw line. He was 11-of-12 at the stripe, and the team was 16-of-20 as a group. Genson noted the team was 9-for-11 in the fourth quarter to help lift them to the win. Chye also had five rebounds.

Jack Vanderhaag had seven points and two steals, and Genson raved about his defense at the top of the key for the Spartans. Tyler Thurow added three assists.

Chase Young led the Norsemen with 13 points followed by Troy McManus with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans return to action Thursday when they travel to Holton for another WMC Rivers contest.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51)

Chye 2 11-12 15, Perrone 11 2-3 26, Cole 0 1-2 1, Sterley 1 0-0 2, Vanderhaag 2 2-3 7. Totals: 16 16-20 51.

NORTH MUSKEGON (44)

Delmonte 1 1-2 3, McManus 3 5-6 12, Moat 0 0-1 0, Graham 3 0-0 7, Young 5 2-3 13, Gallo 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 9-14 44.

MC Central 7 15 13 16 — 51

N.Muskegon 7 11 14 12 — 44

3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Perrone 2, Vanderhaag. North Muskegon (3): McManus, Graham, Young. Total fouls—Mason County Central 14, North Muskegon 19. Fouled out—none.