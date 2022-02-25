WHITEHALL — Mason County Central's boys basketball team put themselves in positions to compete and even beat West Michigan Conference-leading Whitehall, but the Vikings picked up the victory Friday, 61-53.
"This is the conference championship team in their gym," said Central coach Tim Genson. "I thought we did a good job in just about every aspect of the game. I thought we competed and fought really hard."
Part of the difference between the two schools was the first quarter where Whitehall outscored Central, 14-9. The remaining three quarters were a seesaw.
Central (5-12, 2-11 WMC) was led by Jayden Perrone with 18 points and nine rebounds. Will Chye had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
"They tried a total denial of Will," Genson said. "Jayden scored points, but Jack (VanderHaag) and Kolden (Myer) did a great job of getting to the basket. We did some solid things as a group. We had two really good games in a row, but we didn't get two wins in a row."
Central entered the game coming off of an upset of Ravenna on Feb. 18 in Scottville.
With the victory, Whitehall (13-6, 10-3 WMC) won a share of the league championship. The Vikings have a one game lead with one WMC game remaining.
Whitehall also extended its lead in the all-time series, winning for the 76th time in 134 meetings between the two schools since 1928-29.
Mason County Central wraps the WMC campaign Tuesday when it hosts North Muskegon.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (53)
Chye 6 1-1 13, Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Draper 1 0-0 3, Perrone 8 1-2 18, VanderHaag 2 3-4 8, Myer 2 3-7 7. Totals: 21 8-14 53.
WHITEHALL (61)
Watston 2 2-4 6, Bolley 3 0-0 6, McDowell 1 0-0 3, Stoudt 1 0-0 2, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 2 0-0 5, Stratton 0 4-4 4, Thompson 7 9-11 23, Fogus 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 15-19 61.
MC Central;9;13;16;15;—;53
Whitehall;14;15;15;17;—;61
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Draper, Perrone, VanderHaag. Whitehall (4): McDowell, DeHart 2, Koehler. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Whitehall 10. Fouled out—none. Team fouls—none.