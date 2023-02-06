KENT CITY — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team went on the road Monday night and used key free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to defeat Kent City, 51-40, in a non-conference game in Kent City.
The Spartans (11-4) were able to snap a two-game skid with the victory, but it took late-game shooting to defeat the host Eagles (7-6).
“We would open up leads of six, seven or eight points and then we let them right back in, right back in, right back in,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “In the fourth quarter, we finally pulled away.”
Genson said the Spartans were in foul trouble early in the game, but the pendulum swung toward the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Of Central’s 23 fourth quarter points, 14 came at the free throw line. Plus, the Spartans got some big plays out of Jack VanderHaag as he swiped a ball at a critical time along with a key 3-pointer.
“He had a big night for us,” Genson said.
The Spartans were led by Jayden Perrone with 25 points followed by Will Chye with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The game was the first ever meeting between the two schools.
The Spartans return to action Thursday when they host Holton in a West Michigan Rivers contest.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51)
Chye 4 8-9 16, T.Thurow 0 1-2 1, Perrone 8 6-7 25, Cole 0 1-4 1, VanderHaag 3 0-0 8. Totals: 15 16-22 51.
KENT CITY (40)
Sutton 2 2-4 6, Rode 3 2-2 8, Jaret 0 8-12 8, Shenkberg 0 0-2 0, Harrison 3 0-0 6, Perry 2 3-4 7. Totals: 12 16-26 40.
MC Central 10 10 8 23 — 51
Kent City 11 6 11 12 — 40
3-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Perrone 3, VanderHaag 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Kent City 21. Fouled out—Kent City: Harrison. Technical fouls—none.