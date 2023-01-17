SHELBY — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team was able to switch the tempo to its liking late, and the Spartans needed it in rallying past Shelby, 54-48, in a West Michigan Rivers game Tuesday night in Shelby.

The Spartans (8-1, 4-1 WMC Rivers) trailed at halftime and after three quarters, but used a bit fourth quarter rally to get past the Tigers (5-6, 2-4 WMC Rivers).

“We picked up the pace in the fourth quarter,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We were playing at their pace for three quarters, and we decided to move up the tempo. Shelby and (coach) Rick (Zoulek) does a good job of getting you to play his game. We were

fortunate to get the pressure going in the fourth.”

Jayden Perrone led the the Spartans with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals.

“I think Jay had 11 of our 26 in the fourth quarter,” Genson said. “At the (free throw) line in the fourth, we went 9-for-10 at the line.”

Will Chye added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists for Central, which received votes in the initial Division 3 Associated Press poll. Kolden Myer had five rebounds to go with six points. Tyler Thurow added two points, five rebounds and two assists.

Shelby’s Bishop Lee led all scorers with 24 points. Phillip Hayes chipped in 11 for the Tigers.

The victory snapped a five-game winning streak for Shelby after starting the season 0-5.

It was the 215th meeting between the two co-founders of the West Michigan Conference since 1929-30, and the Spartans were able to score their 105th victory. Shelby swept the series last season and won four of five in the series.

Central is back in action Friday night when it hosts Hesperia for a West Michigan Rivers game.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)

Chye 3 6-8 12, T.Thurow 1 0-0 2, Perrone 7 7-7 21, Cole 1 2-2 4, VanderHaag 3 1-5 9, Myer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 16-22 54.

SHELBY (48)

Claeys 0 2-4 2, M.Garcia 1 3-4 6, Hayes 4 1-2 11, L.Garcia 2 0-0 4, Dickman 0 1-2 1, Lee 9 6-7 24. Totals: 16 13-19 48.

MC Central;13;8;7;26;—;54

Shelby;11;15;12;10;—;48