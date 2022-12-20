SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team dispatched Kingsley in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Scottville, 78-50.

The Spartans (4-0) enter the holiday break unbeaten for the first time since, 2001-02, when they began the season 7-0, including 5-0 before the Christmas holidays. That was coach Tim Genson’s ninth season as the head coach, and he’s in his 24th overall not including a six-year span when Jeff Tuka was coach.

“We hoped to be 4-0 at the break, and we’re 4-0,” said Central coach Tim Genson after the Spartans’ home opener for the season. “It’s been a while (since we were unbeaten at the break). It’s been a while.

“The kids are really buying into what we need to do as a group, and I’m really proud of what they’re doing.”

Central rolled into a big lead with a mix of high-pressure defense and long shots over Kingsley’s 2-3 zone defense. The Spartans took advantage of its transition opportunities early. When Kingsley was able to set up its defense, Central found the gaps on dribble-drive for either a basket up close or kicking the ball out to an open shooter for the 3.

After the first quarter, the Spartans held a 31-6 lead. The outburst was led by …

“I really felt we set the tone out of the box,” Genson said. “That’s what we wanted to do. We don’t get tired, and this is how we play. This is how we want to play.”

The teams were more even in the second quarter with the Spartans taking a 19-18 edge. Kingsley was starting to use its interior height to make things difficult for Central. And, Kingsley’s Ty Morgan began to heat up in the third quarter. He finished with 10.

“The Morgan kid and (Connor Johnson), they kind of make them go,” Genson said.

Each scored 10 points to lead the Stags (0-5).

“They didn’t quit playing. We were trying to be a little more deliberate in the second half,” he said.

Chye led the Spartans with 22 points followed by Perrone with 17 and Braylin Thurow and Dakota Sterley with 12 points each..

“I’ve got to see Braylin and Dakota give us some points, and they did that tonight,” Genson said.

Genson also praised the play of Landon Smith and Jack VanderHaag.

“Jack is really setting a tone for us defensively. And, he’s been doing that. The other guys are the beneficiaries of the steals and that,” Genson said.

VanderHaag had four steals, and Chye had four assists.

The game was the first between the two teams since 2011-12, and the Spartans won the only other previous meeting.

The Spartans return to action Jan. 3, 2023, when they play at Fruitport Calvary Christian.

KINGSLEY (50)

Bott 3 0-0 6, Middleton 4 0-1 8, Pearson 0 2-2 2, Johnson 4 1-3 10, Root 0 0-2 0, Morgan 5 0-0 10, Kolbusz 1 0-0 2, Dear 3 2-3 8, Workema 1 0-0 2, Peaslee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 5-11 50.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (78)

Chye 8 4-6 20, T.Thurow 0 3-4 3, Smith 0 1-2 1, O.Shimel 0 0-2 0, B.Thurow 4 0-0 12, Perrone 7 2-2 17, Sterley 4 1-2 12, VanderHaag 2 1-2 6, Nichols 1 0-0 2, McLouth 1 0-0 2, Myer 1 1-2 3. Totals: 28 13-22 78.

Kingsley;6;18;12;14;—;50

Mason Co. Central;31;19;16;12;—;78

3-point goals—Kingsley (1): Johnson. Mason County Central (9): B.Thurow 4, Perrone, Sterley 3, VanderHaag. Total fouls—Kingsley 15, Mason County Central 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 67, Kingsley 36.