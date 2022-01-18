HESPERIA — Mason County Central rose a 52-27 halftime lead against Hesperia Tuesday night and cruised for an 87-45 non-conference victory in Hesperia.
The Spartans (3-5) had three players score in double figures and all but one player score in the game. Central coach Tim Genson was particularly pleased with one player.
"Tyler Thurow really played well," Genson said as he scored 13 points Tuesday night. "I think Tyler played really well. Will (Chye) had a nice floor game, and Jayden Perrone had a real big second and third quarter."
Chye led all scoring Spartans with 24 points to go with five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Perrone was a rebound shy of a double-double as he had nine to go with 20 points. Nick Trivisonno had seven rebounds to go with four points.
Hesperia (1-6) was led by Maddox Mosley, who scored 24 points.
The two schools only met eight times previously with Central now having eight victories in nine tries since 1950-51. They will see much more of each other starting next season when each will be in the same division of the newly expanded West Michigan Conference.
Central returns to action on Friday when it travels to North Muskegon for a West Michigan Conference game.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (87)
Chye 11 1-7 24, Thurow 5 3-4 13, Smith 3 3-4 9, Draper 0 1-3 1, Perrone 8 3-5 20, Shimel 1 0-0 2, Sterley 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 2 1-2 6, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Myer 3 0-1 6. Totals: 37 12-26 87.
HESPERIA (45)
Fox 1 1-2 3, Scobedo 1 0-0 2, Glenn 1 0-0 2, Mosley 7 6-7 24, Makinnon 4 0-0 8, Tanner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 7-9 45.
MC Central;23;29;27;10;—;87
Hesperia;14;13;7;11;—;45
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Chye, Perrone, VanderHaag. Hesperia (4): Mosley 4. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Hesperia 19. Fouled out—Hesperia: Mosley, Makinnon. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central won.