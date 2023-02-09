SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back in defeating West Michigan Conference newcomer Holton Thursday in Scottville, 68-40.

“We had good energy to start and just kept rolling,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “Everybody scored but one player. It was a good team win.

“We were up, and played pretty consistent across the board.”

The Spartans (12-4, 6-2 WMC Rivers) out-rebounded the Red Devils (0-16, 0-8 WMC Rivers), 39-20, in the game.

“Both Landon (Smith) and Jay (Perrone) did a good job on the glass,” Genson said.

The Spartans were led by Perrone’s 15 points and nine rebounds. Will Chye added 14 points and three assists. Smith finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Holton was led by Carter Brant with 20 points.

Central remained perfect in four meetings with the Red Devils in the series that began in 1959-60, and that includes taking the season series between WMC Rivers Division foes.

Holton saw its losing skid continue to 17 overall games. The Red Devils were the Central State Athletic Association Silver Division runner-up last season.

HOLTON (40)

K.McMillan 2 0-0 6, J.McMillan 3 1-2 8, Brant 8 1-2 20, Filek 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 2-4 40.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (68)

Chye 5 4-4 14, T.Thurow 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 1-2 7, O.Shimel 1 0-0 3, B.Thurow 2 2-2 8, Perrone 6 2-2 15, S.Shimel 0 1-2 1, Cole 0 4-5 4, Sterley 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 3 0-2 7, McLouth 1 1-1 3. Totals: 24 15-20 68.

Holton 3 11 15 11 — 40

MC Central 20 15 17 16 — 68

3-point goals—Holton (8): K.McMillan 2, J.McMillan, Brant 3, Filek 2. Mason County Central (5): O.Shimel, B.Thurow 2, Perrone, VanderHaag. Total fouls—Holton 16, Mason County Central 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.