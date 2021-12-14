WHITE CLOUD — Mason County Central's boys basketball team jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter at White Cloud in a non-conference game and didn't look back in a 57-33 victory Tuesday.
The Spartans (1-2) owned a 24-9 lead at halftime.
"We played a good 3-2 zone, and they tried to shoot over it," said Central coach Tim Genson. "When they were getting the ball inside, we were tipping it all over the place to ourselves.
"I think (this win is) a big monkey off of our back going into our game against Montague."
The Spartans were led by Will Chye with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jayden Perrone added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Nick Trivisonno had three steals to go with four points.
White Cloud (2-1) was led by Taylor Bode with 12 points on three 3-pointers.
Mason County Central's junior varsity team defeated White Cloud, 39-36.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (57)
Chye 8 6-8 22, Thurow 1 2-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Draper 2 1-2 5, Perrone 5 3-4 13, Shimel 1 1-2 3, Sterley 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 1 0-0 2, Trivisonno 2 0-0 4, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 11-18 57.
WHITE CLOUD (33)
Ruether 1 0-0 3, Bode 4 0-0 12, Brunson 1 2-2 5, Saaveda-Nena 2 0-0 6, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Penland 2 0-0 4, Watson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 34- 33.
MC Central;12;12;19;14;—;57
White Cloud;3;6;8;16;—;33
3-point goals—White Cloud (8): Ruether, Bode 4, Brunson, Saaveda-Nena 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, White Cloud 12. Fouled out—none. JV score—Mason County Central 39, White Cloud 36.