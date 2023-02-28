SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's boys basketball team not only suffered a defeat at the hands of West Michigan Rivers foe Shelby Tuesday night, the Spartans also suffered a loss to its line-up in a 54-44 Tigers victory in Scottville.
Starter Jayden Perrone hurt his knee near the end of the first quarter and did not return to play.
What also hurt the Spartans (14-7, 7-4 WMC Rivers) was that their offense sputtered in the second quarter as they lost for the third consecutive game.
"We had a five-point second quarter," said Central coach Tim Genson, repeating the same sentence two more times. "That's the difference in the game. We were outscored in the second quarter."
The Tigers had a 17-5 edge in the second quarter. In the remaining three quarters, Central had a 39-37 edge. Genson said the Spartans couldn't finish their shots up close.
"We had eight misses in the paint," Genson said. "We missed nine shots from within five feet of the bucket. That, to me, was the difference in the game."
Genson, though, gave credit to veteran coach Rick Zoulek and the Tigers.
"They played well and took advantage," he said.
Central's Will Chye led all scorers with 20 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Tyler Thurow had five rebounds with five points. Jack VanderHaag had four points and four steals.
The Tigers (10-11, 4-7 WMC Rivers) — winners of four straight — were led by Bishop Lee with 19 points and nine rebounds. Mason Garcia added 12 points and six rebounds. Phillip Hayes had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The game was the 216th in the all-time series between co-founders of the West Michigan Conference, and the Tigers snapped a three-game skid. The Tigers won for the 111th time.
The Spartans close out the regular season with a road game at Hesperia Thursday.
SHELBY (54)
Garcia 5 0-0 12, Hayes 5 0-1 10, Waller 2 1-2 5, Dickman 3 2-2 8, Lee 9 1-2 19. Totals: 24 4-7 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (44)
Chye 8 4-6 20, T.Thurow 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, B.Thurow 1 0-0 3, Perrone 2 1-2 5, Sterley 1 0-0 3, VanderHaag 2 0-0 4, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-8 44.
Shelby;14;17;15;8;—;54
MC Central;13;5;16;10;—;44
3-point goals—Shelby (2): Garcia 2. Mason County Central (3): T.Thurow, B.Thurow, VanderHaag. Total fouls—Shelby 10, Mason County Central 12. Fouled out—Mason County Central: VanderHaag. Technical fouls—none.