SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team put the clamps on Ravenna’s offense to score an upset victory over one of the West Michigan Conference leaders Friday in Scottville, 40-39.
The Spartans rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to pull to within two points, and seized the lead on a drive to the basket by Will Chye early in the fourth quarter.
While the Spartan’s offense played well, it was their defense in closing out on the Bulldogs’ shooters that helped. Ravenna went the final 6:37 of the third quarter without scoring a point and the final 7:26 of the third without a field goal.
Ravenna’s drought lasted all the way to 3:14 was remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs’ Drew Mabrito ended it with two free throws, pulling Ravenna back to within a point, 33-32.
“Our goal was to go into the zone and try it, see how it works,” said Mason County Central assistant Pat Chye, who held the reins of the team while coach Tim Genson was ill. “We tried a 1-2-2 a little bit, just to see how that would work. We didn’t rotate as well as we should have, so we went back into man.
“Then we decided to go into a 2-3, and we hadn’t done that. It was learning on the fly.”
Central had opportunities to create a gap in its lead, but the Spartans were betrayed by their free throws. The Spartans went 3-of-10 at the line in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.
Following a spin-around jump shot in the lane by Jayden Perrone for a 35-32 lead, Chye split a pair of free throws for a two-possession lead, 36-32, with 28.7 seconds remaining.
Ravenna finally snapped its shooting skid with 7.2 seconds remaining when Hunter Hogan scored on a lay-up and was fouled. He purposely missed the free throw, but the Spartans got the ball on a tie-up.
Perrone got the ball on the in-bounds and sank one of the two free throws for a four-point lead, sealing the victory.
“Fortunately, Ravenna was cold tonight,” Pat Chye said.
The Spartans (5-11, 2-10 WMC) were without two players and coach Tim Genson all because of illness. Chye took over the coaching duties for the game.
“And, Ravenna, they did have a few guys out as well for sickness reasons as well. They were down a couple of guys, too.”
Ravenna was able to to limit the Spartans while pushing the ball up for points at the rim. The Bulldogs’ Grant Becklin and Kyle Beebe led the charge to give Ravenna a 26-15 lead at halftime.
After Ravenna began the second half on a 4-0 run for a 30-15 lead, the Spartans responded with an 13-0 run to pull the game to within two points, 30-28. Will Chye and Perrone each had two field goals in the run.
Zach Draper capped the third quarter rally with a corner 3-pointer to pull the Spartans to within two, 30-28.
It led, from there, to the Spartans taking a lead it didn’t give up down the stretch.
The Spartans were led by Perrone with 13 points and Will Chye with 12.
The Bulldogs were led by Becklin’s 17 points, 15 of which were in the first half, and Beee with 12 points, nine were scored in the first half.
The Spartans return to action Tuesday night when they host Onekama in a non-conference game.
“It’s huge. It’s a confidence-builder,” Pat Chye said. “For our juniors and our one senior, it builds more confidence going forward. Hopefully, we will carry on to into districts knowing we have some tough games coming up with North Muskegon, Ludington (and) Whitehall.”
With the victory, the Spartans snapped a three-game skid. Ravenna (10-6, 8-4 WMC) lost its second consecutive game. The series was split this season, and the Spartans own a 74-28 lead all-time since 1969-70.
In the junior varsity game, Central defeated Ravenna, 60-47. Dakota Sterley led the Spartans with 18 points followed by Owen Shimel with 14 points.
RAVENNA (39)
Becklin 7 2-5 17, Beebe 4 0-4 12, Mabrito 0 2-2 2, Hogan 1 0-2 2, Ca.Schullo 2 1-3 6. Totals: 13 5-16 39.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)
Chye 5 2-4 12, T.Thurow 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-2 2, Draper 1 0-0 3, Perrone 4 5-10 13, VanderHaag 0 5-8 5, Myer 1 2-3 4. Totals: 12 15-29 40.
Ravenna;11;15;4;9;—;39
MC Central;6;9;13;12;—;40
3-point goals—Ravenna (3): Becklin, Beebe 2. Mason County Central (1): Draper. Total fouls—Ravenna 22, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—Ravenna: Mabrito, Hogan. Technical fouls—Ravenna: Ca.Schullo. JV game–Mason County Central 60, Ravenna 47. Central scoring—B.Thurow 7, O.Shimel 14, Sterley 18, Merz 6, Lopez 4, Overmyer 1.