SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central couldn’t contain Whitehall’s Camden Thompson in the first quarter as the Vikings came away with a West Michigan Conference victory Friday night in Scottville, 67-54.
Thompson scored 18 points — mostly on put-back baskets off of Whitehall’s missed shots — and had 21 points to finish out the game. As he got going in the first quarter, it allowed Whitehall to blister the scoreboard for 27 points while taking a 10-point lead into the second quarter.
“The last four minutes of the first quarter and the eight minutes of the second quarter were just devastating for us,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
“This Thompson kid, he had 21 points, 16 rebounds. He had 18 (points) in the first quarter,” Genson said later. “It looked like after the first quarter we were going to find him.”
Central found early success getting to the basket against the Vikings as both teams had a frenetic pace to start. Whitehall’s defense, though, changed and took away the Spartans’ dribble-drive on offense. So, too, did Central’s mentality in terms of taking the ball to the basket.
“I think it was a combination of things. We were going to the hole, and I think there were times where there was contact,” Genson said. “That’s one of the things I said to the official. If we continue to go to the basket and get contact and don’t get a foul, we’re not going to go to the basket.
“In the second half we were (getting those calls), and we were missing free throws… In the first half, we weren’t getting any respect going to the rim.”
The Spartans had trouble scoring in the second quarter against Whitehall. The Vikings employed tight man-to-man defense on Will Chye and Jayden Perrone as each took turns on the bench. Whitehall, meanwhile, saw some of their shots fall in the lane to take a 19-point lead into halftime.
The pace slowed in the third quarter. The Spartans played with the Vikings, but were unable to cut into the Whitehall lead. Rather, the Vikings pushed the lead to 20 points heading into the fourth quarter.
“Nick Trivisonno, coming up with eight points, (was good). Jack (VanderHaag) was very assertive. Landon (Smith), I liked the way he played,” Genson said.
The Vikings (6-4, 5-2 WMC) were led by Thompson followed by Kal Koehler with 12 points and Kyle Stratton with 10. They will play at Ravenna Tuesday in a league contest.
Central (3-8, 0-7 WMC) was led by Chye with 16 points and seven rebounds. VanderHaag had five rebounds.
The Vikings lead the series with their 75th victory in the 134 games that got underway during the 1928-29 season. Central next plays Hart in a league game Tuesday in Scottville.
In the junior varsity game, Whitehall won 54-48. The Spartans were led by Brady Anes with 12 points.
WHITEHALL (67)
Watson 1 0-0 2, Houtteman 2 0-0 5, Bolley 2 1-2 5, McDowell 3 0-2 6, DeHart 1 1-2 4, Koehler 6 0-0 12, Stratton 2 6-7 10, Thompson 9 3-4 21, Ready 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 11-17 67.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)
Chey 6 4-5 16, Smith 1 1-3 3, Draper 2 0-0 4, Perrone 3 2-5 8, Shimel 1 0-0 3, Cole 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 2 2-2 6, Trivisonno 2 4-6 8, Myler 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 13-21 54.
Whitehall;27;14;15;19;—;67
MC Central;17;5;14;18;—;54
3-point goals—Whitehall (2): Houtteman, DeHart 2. Mason County Central (1): Shimel. Total fouls—Whitehall 17, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Whitehall 54, Mason County Central 48. Central scoring—Shimel 7, Sterley 9, Huffman 8, Lange 6, Anes 12, Merz 4, Overmyer 2.