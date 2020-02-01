MONTAGUE — The Mason County Central girls basketball team fell to the hands of the Montague Wildcats Friday night in West Michigan Conference action, 51-25.

Despite the loss, Spartans coach Mike Weinert was pleased with the effort he saw from his girls throughout.

“We took care of the ball really well in the first half with only about eight or nine turnovers, and I thought our defense was solid in the second quarter," he said. "But turnovers got us in the second half I thought, giving them extra possessions. We just need to clean that up a bit.”

