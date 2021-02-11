MUSKEGON — Mason County Central coach Tim Genson felt he saw more improvement from his young Spartans in a 60-40 loss to Oakridge Thursday in Muskegon.
"We're just young. We got a lot better tonight," Genson said. "They put a lot of focus on Will (Chye), and he still scored 20. Jayden (Perrone) had a rough night. He was able to get to the basket, but couldn't finish.
"It's the growing pains of a young team. Tonight, I felt for starting (a young team), we played better overall."
Genson particularly praised the play of Nick Trivisonno, who had his work cut out for him against the big men of Oakridge.
"He played a really solid game," he said. "He had a couple of big loads inside. He's undersized, but he's giving his best. He's getting better."
Chye led the Spartans with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. Trivisonno had seven rebounds to go with four points. Jack Vanderhaag had five rebounds, two assists.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)
Chye 6 7-11 20, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Perrone 2 2-5 6, Trivisonno 2 0-2 4, Simpson 1 0-0 3, Vanderhaag 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 10-20 40.
OAKRIDGE (60)
Martin 4 3-3 11, Delora 3 0-2 7, Foster 2 0-1 5, Weaver 3 1-2 9, Jozsa 8 0-0 16, Bignall 3 0-0 7, Miller 2 1-3 5. Totals: 25 5-11 60.
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye 2, Wagner, Simpson. Total fouls—Mason County Central 14, Oakridge 14. Fouled out—Oakridge: Jozsa. Technical fouls—Oakridge: Jozsa, bench.