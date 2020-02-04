WHITE CLOUD — The Mason County Central girls basketball team travelled to White Cloud for a non-conference Monday night and fell to the Indians, 49-29.

“Turnovers and missed shots got us tonight,” said Spartan head coach Mike Weinert. “We see good offense and made shots in practice, but it just hasn’t seemed to translate to many games. Hopefully in these last four weeks we’ll see more of those shots go in, but I give all the credit to these girls for fighting hard in each game.”

Central trailed, 14-7, after the first quarter as the Indians added onto that lead in the second, leading the Spartans at the break, 30-15.

