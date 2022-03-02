SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team made a late run at McBain in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal Wednesday evening in Scottville, but the Ramblers hit enough free throws to oust the Spartans, 48-41.
McBain’s Emma Schierbeek proved to be a tough match-up for the Spartans in the first half. The Schierbeek scored inside and out, including hitting a trio of 3-pointers and having 15 of the Ramblers’ 23 first half points.
“Best player we’ve seen this year,” said Central coach Mike Weinert of Schierbeek. “She does it all, and she rebounds. We did a pretty decent job of guarding her, but when you give her an inch, she buries them.
“She’s an All-Stater for a reason. She can hit them from 30 feet out or she can get you on a cut and a puppy or she can drive you… I thought Jaden Petersen did a really good job on her. She was working through screens, working her tail off.”
McBain owned a 23-14 lead at halftime.
The Spartans got a quick spark in the opening of the third quarter. Petersen started it off with a 3-pointer, and Adria Quigley followed with a steal and a score.
Schierbeek answered, and it started a Ramblers run that saw the Spartans fall behind by 11 points. McBain’s run was snapped by Alivia Steiger by a shot in the lane to pull Central to within three possessions.
McBain, though, countered on four straight made free throws, pushing the lead to 13 points with all the shots by Adyson Nederhood. Charlie Banks scored to end the run. Wren Nelson scored in the waning seconds of the third quarter to make it a nine-point game entering the fourth quarter, 34-25.
Nelson was just getting started. She sank the first two shots of the fourth quarter, pulling the Spartans to within five points, 34-29.
Schierbeek was McBain’s answer yet again. She sank a 3-pointer with 5:14 remaining, and it was quickly followed by two more McBain field goals. The Ramblers hit for seven points in just 22 seconds, stretching the lead out to 12 points, 41-29.
“I was talking to Jaden for maybe 30 seconds, and they scored five points,” Weinert said. “It was that quick. You can’t do that against teams like this. You have to realize when they’re going on a run and clamp down. It wasn’t that long of a run, so we did we clamp down.
“That little run hurt at the wrong time.”
Nelson stemmed the McBain lead with a shot in the lane, and it was followed by a Petersen 3-pointer. Nederhood hit a shot, but Mallory Miller sank a 3-pointer to make it 43-37 with 2:11 remaining.
The Spartans were forced to foul to try to give themselves a chance. McBain went 5-of-7 at the free throw line in the final 1:30 to turn away Central.
“They didn’t want to miss any free throws. I thought the girls did a good job of trying to jump the ball or get to the ball within 10 seconds, and then they had to get the foul… The problem is, they didn’t want to miss their free throws.”
The Spartans graduate Petersen, Quigley, Steiger and Abbey Lyon from the team.
“These four seniors made sure that we had a good locker room, and you need that or you’re not going to do anything,” Weinert said. “Because we did have a good locker room, and we stuck together, the team improved pretty much every week.
“There’s not a lot of times all of your seniors are getting better through the whole season… This group, they tried to get better the whole season,” he continued. “They wanted to do it better. They were leading us to get better as a team.”
Central (14-7) was led by Nelson with 12 points followed by Quigley with eight points. Nelson added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double to go with six blocked shots. Grace Weinert and Banks had five rebounds each. Miller had three steals.
The Ramblers were paced by Schierbeek’s 20 points and nine rebounds.
Central dropped the seventh meeting out of 11 all-time between the two schools since fall 1987, and the Spartans fell to 0-2 in the playoffs against the Ramblers. The Spartans are 13-8 on their home floor in the playoffs.
McBain (18-3) advanced to Friday’s district championship game where the Ramblers will play Evart (15-6) as the Wildcats defeated LeRoy Pine River, 53-36. The Ramblers are playing for their first regional berth since 2014 and 11th overall. Evart won its only district championship in fall 1986. Friday’s game is at 6 p.m. in Scottville.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (41)
Quigley 4 0-0 8, Banks 2 1-5 5, Petersen 2 0-0 6, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 0-0 5, Nelson 5 2-2 12, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-7 41.
MCBAIN (48)
Eisenga 1 3-5 6, Fredin 3 1-4 7, F.Heuker 2 1-3 5, Schierbeek 7 2-2 20, Nederhood 2 4-4 8. Totals: 15 11-18 48.
MC Central;6;8;11;16;—;41.
McBain;8;15;11;14;—;48
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4) Petersen 2, Weinert, Miller. McBain (5): Eisenga, Schierbeek 4. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, McBain 10. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Quigley. Technical fouls—none.