SHELBY — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team pushed its winning streak to three games Tuesday night with a 49-37 West Michigan Conference victory at Shelby.
The Spartans (9-5, 6-4 WMC) were able to stake out a two-possession lead by halftime, 20-14, and were able to grow the in the second half for the victory against the Tigers (9-7, 5-5 WMC).
The key, Central coach Mike Weinert said, was the defense on Shelby standout Kendall Zoulek.
“Even though Jaden (Petersen) didn’t score, she had the assignment of guarding Kendall Zoulek. When she had to sit, we went with Charlie Banks,” Weinert said. “(Jaden) did a really good job with that.”
Weinert was also thrilled with the sharing of the basketball his team demonstrated Tuesday, too. Wren Nelson led the Spartans with 12 points and eight rebounds, but four other girls had eight points each. Adria Quigley had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. Banks and Mallory Miller had eight points each, and Grace Weinert had eight points, three assists and two steals.
Zoulek scored 13 points, even with the tough defense on her.
“Zoulek, she’s been playing at Shelby for four years. It’s always a tough game when she’s on the floor. It’s going to be very different when we play Shelby next year without her there,” Weinert said of the Tigers’ senior. “She’s a good basketball player.”
The Spartans won for the 43rd time in the 115 game series that began in the fall of 1973.
Central returns to play on Friday when it hosts Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference game.
In the junior varsity contest, Mason County Central won, 50-33. Miller led the Spartans with 12 points followed by Peyton Welch with nine points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (49)
Quigley 2 2-4 8, Green 1 0-2 2, Banks 3 2-3 8, Weinert 3 0-0 8, Miller 1 6-6 8, McCabe 1 1-2 3, Nelson 5 2-8 12. Totals: 16 13-25 49.
SHELBY (37)
Schultz 2 1-2 5, Klotz 1 5-8 7, Biloxi 1 0-0 2, Olmstead 2 3-4 7, Zoulek 4 5-10 13, Gowell 0 1-2 1, Strong 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 17-28 37.
MC Central;11;9;15;14;—;49
Shelby;5;9;13;10;—;37
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Quigley 2, Weinert 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 24, Shelby 16. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Nelson, Petersen. Shelby: Olmstead. Technical fouls—none.