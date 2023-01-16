FREMONT — Mason County Central's girls basketball team earned a 42-30 non-conference victory Monday night in Fremont.

The Spartans (9-1) picked up their third consecutive victory as they raced to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.

"We started off pretty good in the first quarter," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "In the second quarter, we sort of let the foot off the gas a little bit. I thought it was a good team effort.

"I thought Gracie (Weinert) and Maxi (Green) stepped up on defense tonight. So did Charlie (Banks)."

The Spartans were led by Mallory Miller with nine points, three assists and three steals. Wren Nelson had seven rebounds, two blocked shots and six points. Eva Hradel had six rebounds to go with three points. Weinert finished with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Green had six points and three steals.

Fremont (4-9) lost for the second consecutive game. The Packers were led by Jessica Bennett with 13 points.

The teams played for just the third time ever, with Central owning a 2-1 series lead. The school last met in 2013-14 when the Spartans won.

The Spartans — receiving votes in this week's Assoicated Press poll in Division 3 — return to action Wednesday with another non-conference game when they travel to Newaygo.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (42)

Baker 1 0-0 2, Petersen 0 0-1 0, Green 2 0-0 6, Banks 2 1-2 5, Weinert 3 2-2 8, Hradel 1 1-4 3, Davila 0 0-1 0, Miller 3 2-4 9, Nelson 3 0-2 6, Mast 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 7-18 42.

FREMONT (30)

Clemence 1 2-4 5, Ekkel 0 2-2 2, Chase 1 1-4 3, Moon 0 1-2 1, Hansen 0 0-2 0, Bennett 3 5-8 13, Nooryk 1 1-3 3, Pfeiffer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 7 12-25 30.

MC Central;16;9;9;8;—;42

Fremont;4;12;5;9;—;30

3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Green 2, Miller. Fremont (4): Clemence, Bennett 2, Pfieffer. Total fouls—Mason County Central 21, Fremont 19. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Nelson, Mast. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Fremont 32, Mason County Central 25.