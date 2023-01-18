NEWAYGO — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team earned a non-conference victory at Newaygo Wednesday night, 50-36.

The Spartans (10-1) outscored the host Lions (3-9) in each of the quarters, but the play was a bit tough for Central coach Mike Weinert.

“It was one of those games where we weren’t on the same page,” Weinert said. “We weren’t ourselves. I did like our defense at times tonight.

“Jessica Petersen did a good job of handling the ball for us. Maxie Green, Grace (Weinert) and Charlie (Banks) stepped up for us on defense. (Evangeline) Hradel and (Wren) Nelson controlled the boards for us.”

Mallory Miller led the Spartans with 13 points and two assists. Nelson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Weinert had eight points, seven steals and two assists. Banks had six points and three steals.

The Lions were led by Naomi Schillman with 11 points followed by Grace Painter with 10 points.

The Spartans won for the eighth time in the 12-game series that dates back to the 1984 playoffs. Central has won four straight in the series.

Central plays again Thursday night when it travels to Maple City Glen Lake to play the top-ranked team in Division 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

In the junior varsity game, Central lost, 34-28, and fell to 6-4 for the season.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (50)

Petersen 2 0-0 5, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Banks 1 4-5 6, Weinert 2 2-4 8, Hradel 3 0-2 6, Miller 5 2-2 13, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Mast 0 1-4 1. Totals: 18 10-19 50.

NEWAYGO (36)

Westbrook 1 0-2 2, Lathrop 1 0-0 3, Painter 4 2-2 10, Goodin 3 2-4 8, Schillman 4 0-0 11. Totals: 13 4-8 36.

MC Central;10;11;18;12;—;50

Newaygo;6;8;11;10;—;36

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Petersen, Weinert 2, Miller. Newaygo (5): Lathrop, Painter, Schillman 3. Total fouls—Mason County Central 9, Newaygo 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.