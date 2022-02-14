RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team completed its season sweep of Ravenna Monday night, winning the West Michigan Conference game in Ravenna, 43-33.
The two teams squared off last Friday with the Spartans getting a 36-16 victory in Scottville. Monday’s game was a make-up game, and the Central scored the victory.
“Again, Jaden Petersen guarded their best player, her and Charlie Banks, but Jaden was had a tough guard for three-quarters of the game,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “For the most part, we did a good job on defense.”
The Spartans (11-5, 8-4 WMC) won for the fifth straight time. Central was led by Wren Nelson with 20 points and nine rebounds. Grace Weinert added nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Charlie Banks had four assists and two steals to go with three points.
Madalyn Kilbourne led Ravenna (4-13, 2-10 WMC) with 16 points.
The Spartans won for the 72nd time in 96 meetings since fall 1973.
Central travels to Onekama Tuesday night for a non-conference game agains the Portagers.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central won, 49-24. Mallory Miller led the Spartans with 19 points followed by Tori Dunblazer with 10 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (43)
Quigley 1 5-6 7, Banks 0 3-6 3, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Weinert 4 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 7 6-7 20. Totals: 14 14-19 43.
RAVENNA (33)
Schullo 1 0-0 2, Gillard 1 2-4 4, Kilbourne 4 5-8 16, Ludosan 1 0-0 2, Hulka 1 1-2 3, Ke.Postema 1 0-0 2, Ka.Postema 1 0-0 3, McMahon 0 1-3 1. Totals: 10 9-17 33.
MC Central 6 11 15 11 — 43
Ravenna 8 9 10 6 — 33
3-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Weinert. Ravenna (4): Kilbourne 3, Ka.Postema. Total fouls—Mason County Central 15, Ravenna 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.