NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central rallied from a first quarter deficit at North Muskegon Wednesday night in West Michigan Conference play, 40-18.
The Norse jumped out to a 7-2 lead after the first quarter, but the Spartans got a spark in the second quarter to take a 15-11 halftime lead and eventually scoring the victory.
“Gracie (Weinert) got hot from 3. She scored on a free throw, and Charlie Banks hit a free throw, too,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half. We only had seven fouls in the game, and we did a good job of playing tight without committing fouls.”
Central (13-6, 9-5 WMC) was led by Weinert with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Wren Nelson added six rebounds and nine points. Banks had nine points and six rebounds. Adria Quigley and Mallory Miller each had two assists and three steals. Alivia Steiger had five rebounds.
“Alivia Steiger played really well. She was boxing out (for rebounds). Ashlyn McCabe also had a good game for us tonight,” Mike Weinert said.
The Spartans won for the seventh time in eight games, playing without injured guard Jaden Petersen.
“Without Jaden, which is hurting us, people are stepping up. We’re hoping to have her back soon,” Weinert said.
North Muskegon (2-17, 0-14 WMC) was led by Molly Stewart with five points.
The Spartans won the 100th all-time meeting between the two schools Wednesday night, taking their 75th victory since fall 1973.
Mason County Central’s junior varsity team finished its season with a 41-19 victory, going 17-2. Peyton Welch led the junior Spartans with 15 points followed by Jayden Baker with nine points and Hannah Thurow with seven points.
Central will play a varsity-only contest at Fruitport Calvary Christian to conclude the regular season Friday in Fruitport.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)
Quigley 1 0-0 2, Banks 3 2-4 9, Weinert 4 1-2 12, Miller 2 0-0 4, McCabe 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 1-2 9, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-8 40.
NORTH MUSKEGON (18)
Stewart 2 0-0 5, Todd 1 0-0 2, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Francis 1 0-0 3, Cooke 1 0-0 2, Skujas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 0-0 13.
MC Central 2 13 8 17 — 40
N. Muskegon 7 4 0 7 — 18
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Banks, Weinert 3. North Muskegon (2): Stewart, Francis. Total fouls—Mason County Central 7, North Muskegon 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.