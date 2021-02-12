RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team completed its first week of the 2021 season with a victory, knocking off Ravenna, 30-26.
The Spartans (1-2) opened with three games on three consecutive nights, losing to Shelby and Hart on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Friday, though, and on the road, proved to be the right elixir as the Spartans were able to take the victory.
“We were in the lead through the whole game,” said Central coach Mike Weinert.
The Spartans got into a bit of a sticky situation with Nyah Tyron and Adria Quigley sitting on the bench early in the fourth quarter with foul trouble. However, Central weathered the storm and was able to hold on for the victory.
“Charlie Banks had a really good game. She was all over the place. Nyah was a beast on defense, like she always is. Gabby Jensen really executed well, and Wren Nelson came out of her shell a little bit,” Weinert said.
The victory also marked Weinert’s 100th in his career at Mason County Central.
The Spartans were led by Banks with nine points, two assists and two steals. Nelson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The rough opening stretch for Central continues Monday with a home game against Ludington.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (30)
Quigley 1 0-0 2, Banks 3 2-4 9, Tyron 0 2-4 2, Lyon 1 0-0 2, Jensen 2 1-2 5, Nelson 3 2-7 8, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-17 30.
RAVENNA (26)
Lemkie 1 0-0 3, Gillard 1 6-11 9, Kilbourne 1 0-0 2, Mabrito 3 2-2 8, Crowley 1 0-0 2, Porter 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 10-15 26.
MC Central 7 9 7 7 — 30
Ravenna 6 4 5 11 — 26
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Banks. Ravenna (2): Lemkie, Gillard. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, Ravenna 16. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Quigley. Ravenna: Mabrito.