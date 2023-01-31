SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team scored a non-conference victory against Montague in a game between co-founders fo the West Michigan Conference Tuesday night in Scottville, 39-32.

“They’re solid. Every one of them is fairly athletic and every one of them is fairly solid. They’re not superstars. Kendall (Osborne) is their superstar, and with Kendall, they’re really good,” said Central coach Mike Weinert, referring to Osborne being out for the season with a knee injury.

“They’ve gotten better and better and better,” Weinert said. “It was going to take them a while to figure things out. They’re beating a lot of good teams, and they’re battling a lot of good teams.

“I was proud of my girls for how they fought and how they stuck together. We got the job done. We needed that. We’re young, and we have not always pulled games like that together. We haven’t had a lot of chances to. A lot of them, we’ve outscored people by quite a few. The other ones, we weren’t quite there, yet.”

Montague had the game tied 32-32 with 4:36 left to play on back to back shots by Emma Peterson and Amanda Cederquist. Wren Nelson snapped the tie with a shot on the lane that sat the rim for nearly a full second before dropping through the twine. Eva Hradel split two free throws with 3:16 remaining to give Central a 35-32 lead.

After working their offense for the better part of a minute of game clock, Nelson got a pass from Charlie Nelson after an offensive rebound. Nelson put it up and in with 1:23 remaining, and it gave the Spartans a 37-32 lead.

With just one foul called against them, the Wildcats had to foul and foul often to push the Spartans to the free throw line in the final 28 seconds.

Montague was able to get within two points early in the fourth quarter as Addison Pranger split two free throws and Braylyn Bultema sank a shot, 30-28. Central’s Mallory Miller quickly answered, driving the baseline and scoring on a running jump shot.

The Spartans appeared to be taking control in the third quarter. Central went on an 8-0 run in the first 5:28 of the frame to go from a three-point lead to 26-18. Montague’s Emma Peterson stopped the Central run on a lay-up to bring the Wildcats to within two possessions. Central’s Riley Mast answered a little more than a minute later, but Britta Johnson sank a 3 to make it a two possession game.

Peterson hit two free throws to make it a 28-25 game, and she stole the in-bound pass with less than 1.7 seconds left and nearly sank a shot at the buzzer.

The two teams started out slow in the first quarter on the scoreboard, with the scoring getting going in the second. Montague (9-6) was able to connect on three 3-pointers in the frame over the top of Central’s defense. The Wildcats even had a brief one-point lead.

The Spartans (13-2) closed out the first half on a 7-3 run, chiefly built by finding open teammates in the post — including instances of being wide open.

“We’ve been working on some things just to get through pressure. We know that people are going to go after Mallory and Jessica (Petersen). It was pretty clear they had a little extra attention on Mallory, and… against their full court pressure, she made some amazing passes. As soon as she saw somebody open, she got it to them and the rest of the team attacked off of that.”

Wren Nelson had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spartans. Charlie Banks added 10 points.

Emma Petersen led the Wildcats with nine points.

With the victory, the Spartans snapped a six game losing skid to the Montague’s in the series that began in fall 1974. Central won for the 64th time in the 102-game series.

The Spartans return are off until Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they travel to Ravenna for a West Michigan Rivers contest.

MONTAGUE (32)

E.Peterson 3 2-4 9, Schwarz 1 0-5 2, Johnson 3 0-0 8, A.Peterson 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Bultema 1 0-0 2, Pranger 2 1-2 6, Cederquist 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-13 32.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)

Banks 3 4-4 10, Weinert 3 0-0 7, Hradel 1 1-2 3, McKay 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Nelson 4 3-4 11, Mast 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-10 39.

Montague;3;13;7;7;—;32

MC Central;6;13;9;11;—;39

3-point goals—Montague (4): E.Petersen, Johnson 2, Pranger. Mason County Central (1): Weinert. Total fouls—Montague 8, Mason County Central 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.