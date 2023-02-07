By The Daily News

RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team was able to pick up a West Michigan Rivers road victory at Ravenna Tuesday, 39-25.

The Spartans (14-2, 8-1 WMC Rivers) were about to shake free of the Bulldogs (5-11, 2-7 WMC Rivers) in the fourth quarter by outscoring Ravenna by 10 points.

“We got off to a decent start, but they had a pretty decent first quarter, too,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We did come off to a sluggish start both offensively and defensively. It’s tough traveling to Ravenna and in the middle of the week.”

Weinert said as the game progressed, his team was able to help build a wider gap because his team became more settled.

“It was a tough win,” he said.

Central was paced by Mallory Miller with 16 points and four steals. Wren Nelson added nine points and nine rebounds.

Emma Gillard led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

The victory handed Central a regular season sweep of Ravenna, and the Spartans won for the fourth straight time in the series that began in fall 1973. It was the 99th meeting between the two in girls basketball, and Central won for the 73rd time.

Central travels to Hart for a key WMC Rivers game Friday night. The Spartans are one game behind Hart in the league race, and the Spartans’ sole league loss was to the Pirates in January.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)

Petersen 0 6-6 6, Green 0 1-2 1, Banks 1 1-4 3, Hradel 2 0-0 4, Miller 6 2-3 16, Nelson 3 3-4 9. Totals: 12 13-19 39.

RAVENNA (25)

A.Gillard 3 1-2 7, E.Gillard 4 3-5 11, E.Postema 1 0-0 2, Sterkan 1 1-2 3, K.Postema 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 4-9 25.

MC Central;10;4;8;17;—;39

Ravenna;8;5;5;7;—;25

3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Miller 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 14, Ravenna 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.