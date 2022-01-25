SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central girls basketball team tried mightily to overcome a dreadful first quarter against state-ranked Hart in a West Michigan Conference game Tuesday night in Scottville, but the Pirates earned the win, 54-43.
Everything that could go wrong for the Spartans early on and everything that could go right for the Pirates did in the first quarter.
Hart, ranked ninth in this week’s Division 3 poll by the Associated Press, rolled to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. It was a combination of turnovers by the Spartans, made shots and Central’s foul trouble. Central starters Adria Quigley and Wren Nelson found themselves tagged with two fouls each in the opening minutes of the quarter, too.
“I think we came out a little bit passive, just a tad,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “And their pressure wasn’t allowing us to get it down the court at first. We turned it over a lot. We weren’t getting opportunities.
“I think it was before halfway through the first quarter that I had two starters on the bench. Your point guard and a 6-foot-2 girl, that’s going to be pretty important in a game like this.”
The Pirates had five different players score in the opening quarter, too, led by Addison Hovey’s seven points.
Central’s Grace Weinert broke through for the Spartans’ first points of the game with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.
The Spartans worked the game to 10 points by the end of the second quarter. Fouls began to pile up for the Pirates, with Hovey getting tagged with three. Jaden Petersen sparked the offense, accounting for eight of Central’s 12 points in the frame.
Hart owned a 10-point lead at the break, 26-16.
“To hang with them and dig into the lead a little bit, with those two on the bench, that was a good thing,” Weinert said. “Everybody stepped up a little bit. We didn’t quite get it done.”
The Spartans had a handful of chances in the third quarter to bring the score to inside 10 points, but the Pirates pushed the lead to 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Central began the fourth quarter on a 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Charlie Banks, that cut Hart’s lead to four points, 38-34, with 6:33 remaining in the game.
Hovey snapped the run with a bucket over two Central defenders in the lane, keeping the game at two possessions, 40-34.
It was only the start of the Pirates’ run, though. Hart went on a 8-4 run to push the lead back out to 10 points with 1:56 remaining as Kendall Williamson sank a 3-pointer.
After a timeout, Central pushed back. Nelson scored off of the block, and Petersen split a pair of free throws with 1:16 remaining to cut Hart’s lead to seven, 48-41.
An intentional foul sent Abby Hicks to the line to shoot two, and she made both. On the ensuing Hart possession, the Pirates were able to drain the clock until Savanna Owens went the line. She the back end of her tosses, but the ball went out of bounds off of Central. Hicks was fouled again, and she sank both free throws for a nine-point Hart lead. Hicks went 6-for-8 at the line to seal the victory.
“I’m really proud of the girls’ effort,” Weinert said. “They didn’t back up. They really went hard.”
Central (6-4, 4-3 WMC) was paced by Petersen with 13 points followed by Nelson with 10. Petersen also had seven rebounds and four assists. Nelson had 16 rebounds to complete the double-double with two blocked shots. Banks had six rebounds and three assists. Quigley had three assists and two steals. Grace Weinert had three assists and two steals.
Hart (10-1, 8-0 WMC) was led by Hovey with 13 points and Hicks with 10 points. The Pirates won for the 33rd time in 106 meetings since fall 1973.
Mason County Central won the junior varsity game, 55-31. The Spartans were led by Jayden Baker and Mallory Miller with 13 points apiece.
HART (54)
Hicks 1 8-17 10, Owens 0 0-2 0, Marvin 2 2-3 8, A.Hovey 4 4-12 13, VanAgtmael 4 0-0 9, Boutell 4 1-2 10, Williamson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 15-36 54.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (43)
Quigley 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-2 2, Banks 3 1-4 9, Petersen 4 4-10 13, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 5-16 43.
Hart;16;10;12;16;—;43
Mason Co. Central;4;12;10;17;—;54
3-point goals—Hart (6): Marvin 2, A.Hovey, VanAgtmael, Boutell. Mason County Central (4): Banks 2, Petersen, Weinert. Team fouls—Hart 18, Mason County Central 28. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Weinert, Quigley. Hart: Marvin, Boutell. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 55, Hart 31. Central scoring—Campbell 2, Baker 13, Welch 4, Hradel 6, Thurow 7, Davila 2, Mast 8, Miller 13. Hart scoring—Russell 1, Porter 3, Cophenhaver 4, Gamble 10, Schmieding 3, Goodrich 2, Quijas 3, Helenhouse 5.