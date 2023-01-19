MAPLE CITY — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team tried to challenge top-ranked Maple City Glen Lake in the Spartans’ third game in four nights, but the Lakers raced to a 68-31 non-conference victory Thursday in Maple City.

The Lakers (9-2) owned a 19-11 lead against the Spartans (10-2) after the first quarter. Glen Lake, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Associated Press poll, then pulled away in the second quarter.

“We blew all of our energy in the first quarter,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “It’s like you have a car that’s on empty, and you pull into Wesco, but you only have $5 to put into the tank. We spent all of it in the first quarter.”

Weinert said that while the Spartans picked up victories against Fremont on Monday and Newaygo on Wednesday, those two teams made Central expend a lot of energy before Thursday’s game tipped off.

Conversely, the Lakers entered the contest having lost to Cadillac, 59-48, for their second defeat of the season. Glen Lake’s only other loss was to Traverse City Central last week.

Glen Lake had four players and nearly five score in double figures. The Lakers were led by Ruby Hogan with 18 points followed by Elddia Peplinski with 12 and Maddie Bradford with 11.

The Spartans were led by Mallory Miller who scored a career-high 20 points. Only five Central players scored.

The game was the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The Spartans return to action Tuesday when they host North Muskegon. The Lakers play Tuesday at Onekama.

In the junior varsity game, Central lost, 38-30.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (31)

Petersen 0 1-2 1, Banks 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 4-6 20, Nelson 2 0-2 4, Mast 1 2-4 4. Totals: 11 7-14 31.

MAPLE CITY GLEN LAKE (68)

Peplinski 5 1-2 12, Bradford 5 1-1 11, Steffke 1 0-0 2, Mikowski 2 0-0 4, Pugh 4 2-2 10, Hogan 8 2-2 18, Lerchen 1 0-0 2, Valkner 4 1-4 9. Totals: 30 7-14 68.

MC Central;11;9;5;6;—;31

Glen Lake;19;19;15;15;—;68

3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Miller. Maple City Glen Lake (1): Peplinski. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, Maple City Glen Lake 14. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Mast. Maple City Glen Lake: Mikowski. Technical fouls—none.