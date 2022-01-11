WHITEHALL — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team overcame a sluggish third quarter to pick up a 41-35 West Michigan Conference victory Tuesday night on the road against Whitehall.
The Spartans (4-2, 3-2 WMC) used a combination of strong defense on Whitehall’s top player, Charley Klint, and a big-night out of their sophomore center to pick up the victory.
“Charlie (Banks) did a nice job. Outside of a couple of times that Jaden Petersen was on Klint, Charlie was on her the whole game,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We did a really nice job on her.
“And the girls did a real nice job against their press. It did get to us some in the third. In fact, they sped us up a bit, but we also haven’t played since Dec. 17 (a one-point victory against Shelby at home). They’ve played twice in the last week.”
Wren Nelson had a career-high 24 points and finished with a double-double as she pulled in 10 rebounds. She also had five blocked shots.
Grace Weinert had eight rebounds, six points and three steals for the Spartans, who won for the third game in a row. Banks had a good all-around game with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Klint was limited to just two points for the Vikings (3-6, 2-3 WMC). Autumn Ferris led Whitehall with nine points.
The game was the 78th match-up between the two schools, and Central leads the series as it scored its 47th victory.
The Spartans are back in action Friday night when they host North Muskegon in another West Michigan Conference contest.
In the junior varsity game, the Spartans won, 59-4. Kaydence Miller led Central with 11 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (41)
Quigley 0 1-2 1, Banks 0 7-12 7, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Weinert 2 1-2 6, Nelson 12 0-0 24. Totals: 15 9-16 41.
WHITEHALL (35)
Carnes 1 0-0 2, Buckner 1 0-0 2, Strondberg 2 0-0 6, Teabrink 2 1-2 5, Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Ringler 3 0-2 7, Ferris 3 2-2 9, Coron 1 0-0 2, Klintz 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 4-12 35.
MC Central 8 11 7 15 — 41
Whitehall 8 4 15 8 — 35
3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Petersen, Weinert. Whitehall (4): Strondberg 2, Ringler, Ferris. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, Whitehall 18. Fouled out—Whitehall: Strondberg. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 52, Whitehall 4. Central scoring—Miller 11, Welch 9, Hradel 8.