SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's girls basketball team held Ravenna scoreless in the first half of Friday's West Michigan Conference tilt en route to a 36-16 victory in Scottville.
The Spartans (10-5, 7-4 WMC) were able to get many players into the game, and the focus this season is to keep teams frustrated offensively.
"The girls decided that one of their goals was that they wanted to keep all of our opponents to scoring 35 points or less," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "Coming into the game, we were averaging around 36.2 points per game allowed.
"We defended really well, and Ravenna really didn't get many good shots at all."
In the second half, the Spartans were not as intense on the defensive end as in the first, Weinert said.
"I'm really proud of their effort," he said.
Central was led by Wren Nelson and Mallory Miller with eight points apiece. Nelson also had six rebounds to lead the Spartans. Grace Weinert added six points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Ravenna (4-12, 2-9 WMC) was led by Emma Gillard with eight points.
Central won for the 71st time in the 95th game between the two schools since fall 1973. They won't wait long for the 72nd meeting as the two teams will square off Monday night in a make-up game from a previously postponed game in Ravenna.
It's also the first of three games next week for the Spartans. Central travels to Onekama Tuesday for a non-conference game before returning home Thursday for a game in WMC play against Whitehall.
In the junior varsity game, the Spartans won 51-27. Tori Dunblazer led the Spartans with 12 points followed by Miller with 10 and Hannah Thurow with eight.
RAVENNA (16)
Gillard 3 2-4 8, Ludoson 0 2-3 2, Hulka 1 1-2 3, Postema 1 0-0 3, McHouse 0 0-2 0. Totals: 5 5-11 16.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (36)
Green 0 1-2 1, Banks 0 2-2 2, Petersen 2 0-0 5, Weinert 2 0-0 6, Miller 3 1-2 8, McCabe 0 2-2 2, Nelson 4 0-0 8, Steiger 2 0-1 4. Totals: 13 6-9 36.
Ravenna;0;0;7;9;—;16
MC Central;11;11;4;10;—;36
3-point goals—Ravenna (1): Postema. Mason County Central (4): Petersen, Weinert 2, Miller. Total fouls—Ravenna 14, Mason County Central 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 51, Ravenna 27.