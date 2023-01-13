SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team saw all of its roster see action on the floor in a 56-17 West Michigan Rivers victory against Hesperia Friday night in Scottville.

“It was Parents’ Night. All of the girls got to play a good amount. All of them got shots up, and most of them scored,” said Central coach Mike Weinert.

“I was really happy with the way we were pushing the ball and getting out on the break,” he continued. “Our girls did a good job of doing that. The girls really did a good job of sharing the ball all night. It was nice to see them all make good contributions. They were looking to make that extra pass.”

The Spartans (8-1, 5-1 WMC Rivers) owned a 18-0 lead after the first quarter, and the lead continued to grow from there.

Wren Nelson and Mallory Miller scored 11 points each for Central. Miller had five assists. Grace Weinert had four assists, three steals and four points. Maxi Green had four assists, four steals and two points. Charlie Banks had seven rebounds and five points while Peyton Welch had six points and six rebounds.

Hesperia (0-6, 1-9 WMC Rivers) was paced by Sammy Logana with seven points.

Central won for the 14th time in the 16-game series that began in fall 1978 and for the 11th consecutive time.

Central’s junior varsity team won, 33-15.

The Spartans return to action Monday night when they travel to Fremont for a non-conference game.

HESPERIA (17)

Nadjkovic 1 1-2 3, Logana 3 0-2 7, Townsend 1 2-6 4, Wieberg 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 3-10 17.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (56)

Baker 3 0-0 6, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2, Banks 1 2-6 5, Welch 3 0-0 6, Weinert 1 1-4 4, Hradel 1 0-0 2, McKay 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 1-1 11, Nelson 5 1-3 11, Mast 1 0-0 2.

Hesperia 0 7 8 2 — 17

MC Central 18 9 16 13 — 56

3-point goals—Hesperia (2): Logana, Wiebert. Mason County Central (3): Petersen, Banks, Weinert. Total fouls—Hesperia 10, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Hesperia: bench.