MANISTEE — Considering the fact Mason County Central had only eight days of practice, and three or four of the girls were hurt all summer, it came as a bit of a surprise at how well the team played in Tuesday night’s 54-22 win over Manistee in the Chippewas Gym.

Demonstrating good ball movement, smart passing and tough defense from the first tip to the final horn, the Spartans totally dominated the game.

“I was surprised,” Spartans coach Mike Weinert admitted afterward. “We haven’t played together and there’s three sophomores and a freshman out there, and a bunch of juniors that weren’t on varsity last year all mixing together.

“What we focused on was sprinting back, making sure we didn’t get beat deep. I mean, Libby McCarthy is a great athlete. Probably one of the best athletes around, or in the area for sure, and they like to get the ball down the court.

“And we wanted to play good, disciplined man-to-man defense. I’m really happy with how they performed, but we have a ton of room to grow.”

But the growth should be made easier with the team’s initial success Tuesday night, which should give the Spartans a good dose of confidence.

The Spartans jumped on the Chippewas early, speeding out to a 5-0 lead after junior Aylin Davila splashed a 3-point shot from just off the right wing.

Sophomore Evangeline Hradel knocked down a 15-foot jumper, and the Spartans were off and running. The Spartans finished the first quarter with a 20-5 lead.

It did not get any better for the Chippewas, who had defeated Pine River, 43-38 in their opener Monday night, as the Spartans opened a 28-7 lead late in the second quarter and had a 33-17 cushion at the half.

“Turnovers tonight ... we had a lot of them, and when you play against a good team, you’ve got to take advantage the things that they give you,” said Manistee head coach Kenn Kott.

“There were times early in the first half when we were getting stops, but we weren’t getting scores. Scottville is a hard team to defend. They have an inside game, and they’ve got an outside game.”

Manistee couldn’t find an answer for junior forward Wren Nelson, whose imposing size made her a dominating presence inside, and she hit for a couple of baskets underneath in the third quarter as the Spartans pushed their lead out to 43-22.

Nelson led the Spartans (1-0) with 13 points, followed by Mallory Miller, Hradel and Ashlyn McKay with six apiece.

Miller led with seven assists, two steals and four rebounds. Grace Weinert, a junior who was on the varsity last season, dished out five assists and came away with three steals. Nelson led with 10 rebounds.

Allison Kelley led the Chippewas (1-1) with six points and Grace Whitmer had four. Abby Robinson had seven rebounds and three assists.

Mason County Central opens West Michigan Rivers play Friday night when the Spartans travel to North Muskegon. Manistee hosts Oakridge in a West Michigan Lakes contest Friday night.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)

Petersen 1 0-1 3, Green 1 2-2 4, Banks 1 0-3 2, Baker 1 0-0 2, Weinert 2 0-0 5, Miller 4 3-4 13, Hradel 3 0-0 6, McKay 3 0-0 6, Nelson 6 1-3 13. Totals: 23 6-12 54.

MANISTEE (22)

McCarthy 0 2-3 2, Whitmer 2 0-0 4, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Somsel 0 0-1 0, Bialik 0 2-2 2, Robinson 0 3-4 3, Kelley 2 2-5 6, Jankwietz 1 0-2 2. Totals: 6 9-14 22.

MC Central;20;13;12;9;—;54

Manistee;5;12;5;0;—;22

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Petersen, Weinert, Miller 2. Manistee (1): Zimmerman. Total fouls—Mason County Central 19, Manistee 18. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Central 54, Manistee 22.