WHITE CLOUD — Mason County Central's girls basketball team raced to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and didn't look back in defeating White Cloud in a non-conference game Tuesday in White Cloud, 57-18.

"We played a full man-to-man to start, and they made a few mistakes," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "We pulled away late in the first first quarter. In the quarter, we changed up our defenses. We changed our defenses a lot.

"I think the girls shared the ball unbelievably well."

Mallory Miller, in particular, shared for the Spartans (4-0). She had seven assists to go with five steals and two points.

"Mallory Miller did a tremendous job of controlling the game," Weinert said.

Grace Weinert and Wren Nelson led all scorers with 11 points each. Weinert also had three assists and four steals. Nelson had 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Mason County Central plays its home opener Friday when it hosts Ravenna.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (57)

Baker 0 3-4 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Banks 2 1-2 4, Welch 3 1-4 8, Weinert 4 0-0 11, Hradel 4 1-1 9, Davila 1 0-0 3, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 3-4 11, Mast 1 0-2 2. Totals: 21 9-17 57.

WHITE CLOUD (18)

Gomez 2 1-4 6, Feldspauch 1 0-0 2, Reeve 3 4-6 10. Totals: 6 5-10 18.

MC Central;14;16;14;13;—;57

White Cloud;5;3;5;5;—;18

3-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Banks, Welch, Weinert 3, Davila. White Cloud (1): Gomez. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, White Cloud 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.