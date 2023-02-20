SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's girls basketball team scored a 62-49 non-conference victory against Fruitport Calvary Christian Monday night in Scottville on Senior Night.

The Spartans celebrated their trio of seniors, Ashlyn McKay, Maxie Greene and Charlie Banks.

"All three seniors did a good job," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "They defended well and played well together."

Banks had 13 points for the Spartans (17-3), a season-high. She also had four assists.

"Charlie Banks had a really good game," Weinert said.

Wren Nelson had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Mallory Miller had 15 points and three assists. Riley Mast pulled down five rebounds.

The Eagles (9-11) were led by Nora Pollock with 18 points followed by Mckenna Wilson with 17 points.

The Spartans won the second straight meeting between the two schools and for the fifth time in eight games since 2014-15.

Central travels to Evart Wednesday night for a non-conference game against the Wildcats.

FRUITPORT CALVARY CHRISTIAN (49)

Pollock 7 3-6 18, M.Wilson 6 1-2 17, Sutherland 1 2-2 4, Baas 1 0-0 2, A.Wilson 3 0-0 8. Totals: 18 6-10 49.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (62)

Petersen 2 0-0 5, Greene 1 0-0 3, Banks 5 2-4 13, Welch 2 0-0 4, Weinert 0 2-2 2, McKay 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 2-2 15, Nelson 9 0-0 18. Totals: 25 6-8 62.

Fruitport Calvary;5;10;16;18;—;49

MC Central;10;17;23;12;—;62

3-point goals—Fruitport Calvary Christian (7): Pollock, M.Wilson 4, A.Wilson 2. Mason County Central (6): Petersen, Greene, Banks, Miller 3. Total fouls—Fruitport Calvary Christian 13, Mason County Central 18. Fouled out—Fruitport Calvary Christian: Sutherland. Technical fouls—none.