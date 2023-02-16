SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's girls basketball team raced to a quick 22-7 lead after the first quarter and went on to take a 64-42 victory against Shelby in West Michigan Rivers play Thursday in Scottville.

The Spartans (16-3, 9-2 WMC Rivers) were able to extend the lead slightly by halftime and took a commanding lead into the fourth quarter.

"We got out to a really good start. I thought with Shelby, they try to bog you down with their different zones (defenses)," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "I wanted them to get out quick, and tonight they took to another level. That got us to a really good start."

Wren Nelson had the biggest impact in the first quarter, scoring 10 of the Spartans' 22 first quarter points. She finished with a season-high 20 points.

Mallory Miller added 13 points, five assists and three steals. Eva Hradel led Central in rebounds with six followed by Grace Weinert with five. Weinert also had five assists. Charlie Banks had five assists, too.

Shelby (9-12, 6-6 WMC Lakes) was led by Molly Schultz with 18 points while Biloxi Lee added 11 points.

The Spartans swept the regular season series from the Tigers, and they won for fifth consecutive time in the series that began in fall 1973. Shelby, though, still leads the 117-game series with a 72-45 mark.

Central returns to action Monday night when it hosts Fruitport Calvary Christian.

SHELBY (42)

Schultz 6 5-8 18, Klotz 0 0-1 0, Zabert 2 2-2 7, Friedman 2 0-0 4, Lee 5 1-4 11, Gowell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-15 42.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (64)

Baker 1 0-2 2, Pertersen 2 3-6 8, Banks 1 1-2 3, Welch 1 0-0 2, Weinert 2 0-0 5, Hradel 3 0-0 6, McKay 0 1-2 1, Miller 5 1-1 13, Nelson 10 0-2 20, Mast 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 8-17 64.

Shelby;7;6;8;21;—;42

MC Central;22;9;24;9;—;64

3-point goals—Shelby (2): Schultz, Zabert. Mason County Central (4): Petersen, Weinert, Miller 2. Total fouls—Shelby 16, Mason County Central 15. Fouled out—Shelby: Zabert. Technical fouls—none.