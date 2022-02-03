MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team completed the season sweep of Oakridge Thursday in West Michigan Conference play, defeating the Eagles, 47-35, in Muskegon.
The Spartans took an 18-11 lead into halftime and were able to leave Muskegon with the victory.
“It’s hard to come down to Oakridge and play in the middle of the week in February,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “I don’t know what it is. It’s a long day on the bus. (We) came out and played really well on defense. After a while, our offense started to click.
“I wasn’t surprised with our sluggish start.”
The Spartans (8-5, 5-4 WMC) were led by Wren Nelson with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Adria Quigley added six points and six steals. Maxi Green had three steals to go with three points. Grace Weinert had six points, five rebounds and three assists. Charlie Banks had two points, five rebounds and two assists. Jaden Petersen had five points and two assists.
Oakridge (3-11, 2-7 WMC) was paced by Destiny Lane and Anna Lindquist with 11 points each.
“Jaden Petersen and Charlie Banks tracked and defended their best two players, and I thought they did pretty well. Those two and Maxi Green did a good job on their top two players,” Weinert said.
The Spartans improved to 55-42 all-time against the Eagles as the series got underway in fall 1973.
Central returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Shelby for a West Michigan Conference contest.
In the junior varsity game, the Spartans won, 55-26. Peyton Welch led the team with 15 points followed by Aylin Davila with eight points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (47)
Quigley 3 0-2 6, Green 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 0-1 2, Petersen 0 5-8 5, Weinert 2 0-0 6, Miller 1 4-4 6, Nelson 8 1-2 17, Steiger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-17 47.
OAKRIDGE (35)
Lane 4 2-6 11, Romero 1 0-2 3, Blackburn 1 2-2 4, Lindquist 5 1-3 11, Pastor 2 0-0 5, Jozna 0 1-4 1. Totals: 13 6-17 35.
MC Central 10 8 12 17 — 47
Oakridge 9 2 12 12 — 35
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Green, Weinert 2. Oakridge (3): Lane, Romero, Pastor. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Oakridge 20. Fouled out—Mason County Central: Petersen. Oakridge: Lane. JV game—Mason County Central 55, Oakridge 26.