NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team opened the new West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division with a resounding 59-26 victory Friday night at North Muskegon.

The Spartans opened the game with a six-point lead and it ballooned out to 18 points by halftime.

“We played a 1-3-1 (zone) tonight (on defense),” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We played some man. We did some trapping and some full court.

“As a team, they did a nice job defensively.”

The same could be said for the offense for Central (2-0, 1-0 WMC Rivers). Eva Hradel led all scorers with 11 points while Jessica Petersen, Grace Weinert and Mallory Miller each scored nine points.

“It was another great team effort,” coach Weinert said. “We had a lot of players score, and we do that, it’s hard for teams to focus on one player or two. We have the players that have the ability to do that.”

Charlie Banks led the Spartans in rebounds with eight to go with four assists. Grace Weinert had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Miller had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Riley Mast picked up seven rebounds to go with seven points.

North Muskegon (0-2, 0-1 WMC Rivers) was led by Grace Philput with seven points.

The Spartans return to action Thursday, Dec. 8, when they travel to WMC newcomer Holton for a Rivers Division contest.

In the junior varsity game, Central won, 48-8. Jaycee Myer had 17 points followed by Aubrey Chye with 12 and Emily Campbell with seven.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (59)

Petersen 3 0-0 9, Green 0 2-4 2, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Banks 1 4-4 6, Weinert 3 1-2 9, Miller 3 2-2 9, Hradel 4 3-4 11, Davila 0 0-2 0, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Mast 3 1-4 7. Totals: 20 13-24 59.

NORTH MUSKEGON (26)

Philput 2 3-4 7, Martin 1 3-6 5, Fricke 1 0-0 2, Buchhalter 3 0-1 6, Gaston 1 0-0 2, Vinson 0 1-2 1, Skujins 1 1-3 3. Totals: 9 8-16 26.

MC Central 14 20 13 12 — 59

N.Muskegon 8 8 4 6 — 26

3-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Petersen 3, Weinert 2, Miller. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, North Muskegon 17. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Central 48, North Muskegon 8.