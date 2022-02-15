ONEKAMA — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team earned its sixth straight victory as the Spartans defeated Onekama, 38-28, Tuesday in non-conference play against the Portagers in Onekama.
The Spartans (12-5) also picked up their second victory in as many nights. Central defeated Ravenna Monday night in West Michigan Conference play.
Tuesday, the Spartans owned a two-possession lead for much of the first half, and they were able to expand on it in the second half.
“It was a 10-to-12-point game in the second half. We couldn’t break away from them,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “They played tough. We were a little out-of-sorts.”
Part of the reason Central was out-of-sync was because senior Jaden Petersen suffered a sprained ankle early in the second quarter.
“That hurt us,” Weinert said. “She gives a lot of energy. It hurts to have her out. Other people stepped up and did a good job.”
And, the Spartans are integrating Mallory Miller into the lineup full-time.
Wren Nelson led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points and she grabbed 16 rebounds to complete the double-double. She also had three blocked shots. Charlie Banks had seven rebounds to go with six points. Adria Quigley had eight points, two assists and two steals. Grace Weinert had four assists, two steals and four points.
Central stayed undefeated all-time against Onekama, improving 3-0 since the 2018-19 winter season.
Onekama fell to 4-12 for the season.
In the junior varsity game, Central lost to Onekama, 37-36. Peyton Welch scored 12 points, and Tori Dunblazer added six points and Aylin Davila had five points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (38)
Quigley 2 2-4 8, Green 1 2-4 4, Banks 1 4-6 6, Weinert 1 1-2 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 5 2-7 12, Steiger 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 11-25 38.
ONEKAMA (28)
Zielinski 2 0-0 4, Sam 1 5-11 7, Hart 2 3-5 8, McIsaac 2 0-0 4, Wisniski 0 4-7 4, McCarthy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 13-25 28.
MC Central;13;7;7;11;—;38
Onekama;7;9;6;6;—;28
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Quigley 2, Weinert. Onekama (1): Hart. Total fouls—Mason County Central 23, Onekama 20. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.