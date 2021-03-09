HART — Mason County Central's girls basketball team suffered a 51-32 setback on the road to Hart Tuesday night in Hart.
The Pirates owned a 32-14 lead at halftime, and the Spartans were able to trim Hart's lead to seven points in the fourth quarter. Hart pulled away from there.
I" thought Charlie Banks did a really good job on defense. Nyah (Tyron) did, too. (Hart) had shots but not always comfortable shots," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "We changed defenses on them quite a bit. We went man, did some box-and-one, some zone. Gabby Jensen played pretty well."
Weinert said it was turnovers that hurt the Spartans overall.
"Whenever we made a mistake with a turnover, they seemed to capitalize on it," he said. "Just with a team like that, you have to take care of the ball."
The Spartans were led by Tyron and Wren Nelson with 13 points apiece. Tyron had two steals. Nelson had eight rebounds and six blocked shots. Jensen had seven assists.
Morgan Marvin led the Pirates with 13 points while Jayd Hovey had 11 points and Rylee Noggle had 10 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (32)
Banks 1 0-0 2, Tyron 4 2-4 13, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Nelson 6 1-2 13. Totals: 13 3-6 32.
HART (51)
Noggle 4 2-5 10, Aerts 1 0-0 2, Marvin 6 0-0 13, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, VanAgtmael 3 1-1 7, Hovey 5 1-2 11, Boutell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 4-8 51.
MC Central;7;7;12;6;—;32
Hart;16;16;6;13;—;51
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Tyron 3. Hart (1): Marvin. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, Hart 9. Fouled out—none. JV game—Hart 41, Mason County Central 36.