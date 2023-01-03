SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s Wren Nelson proved to be too tough to beat as Nelson scored 12 points as the Spartans defeated Ravenna in a West Michigan Rivers game Tuesday, 37-17, in Scottville.

Ravenna (2-4, 1-3 WMC Rivers) tried to attack Nelson with some taller forwards itself, but Nelson was nearly unstoppable in the paint. She had 10 of the Spartans’ 22 first-half points on the way to have 12 and five rebounds.

“I’d say Gracie (Weinert) and (Mallory) Miller got her the ball in the right spots and pretty good timing to where they didn’t totally get that double,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We kind of drew the girl on the outside of her, and they were a little late on the double. They were trying to pack it in on her.

“She played well.”

The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) remained unbeaten for the season with a major contest against Hart coming Thursday night in Scottville. The Pirates are also unbeaten in the conference going into the match-up.

“We have Hart coming in here on Thursday,” Weinert said. “The girls have been looking forward to it. We’ll see what happens.”

Grace Weinert had four assists, three steals and six rebounds. Mallory Miller had two assists and two steals. Eva Hradel ahd two steals and four rebounds.

In the junior varsity game, Central defeated Ravenna in overtime, 37-33.

RAVENNA (17)

A.Gillard 1 0-2 2, Gilbert 1 0-0 2, E.Gillard 0 1-4 1, E.Postema 1 0-2 2, Sterken 0 0-1 0, Kantola 0 1-2 1, McMahon 1 0-0 2, K.Postema 1 0-0 2, Porter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-11 17.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (37)

Petersen 2 0-0 4, Green 0 0-1 0, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 2-2 4, Welch 1 2-2 4, Hradel 2 0-1 4, Miller 2 1-2 7, Nelson 6 0-3 12, Mast 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 6-13 37.

Ravenna 2 4 3 8 — 17

Mason Co. Central 9 13 7 8 — 37

3-point goals—Ravenna (1): K.Postema. Mason County Central (1): Brooks. Total fouls—Ravenna 14, Mason County Central 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.