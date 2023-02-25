EVART — Mason County Central's girls basketball team played its final regular season contest Saturday afternoon, falling on the road at Evart, 63-53.

The Spartans raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, said Central coach Mike Weinert. But Evart went on a 15-0 run to end the frame ahead, 15-8, and the Wildcats didn't trail again from there.

"We had quite a few turnovers in the first half," Weinert said. "We struggled a bit with their 1-3-1 zone that used in the full quarter, three-quarter and half-court."

The Spartans were able to pull within eight points a few times in the second half, but were unable to get closer, he said.

Leading the Spartans were Wren Nelson with a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Mallory Miller had 17 points and two assists. Eva Hradel added seven rebounds and five points.

Emma Dyer led Evart with 19 points followed by Addisen Gray with 18 points and Kyrah Gray with 15 points.

Evart (18-3), which was ranked within the top 10 in the Associated Press Division 3 poll earlier this season, was a good challenge for the Spartans (18-4).

"I think as far as what they do on offense and their height and quickness, it's pretty similar to what we'll see in the district," Weinert said. "It was a good preparation for the district next week.

"The girls played hard right to the end."

Evart took 2-1 series lead and won the only regular season game between the two victories. The first match-up between the two schools was in the playoffs in fall 1977.

Both teams play in the semifinals of their respective districts this week on Wednesday. Central travels to Hart for a Division 3 district game against White Cloud. Evart is hosting a district and will play the winner of Monday night's game between LeRoy Pine River and Farwell.