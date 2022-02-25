FRUITPORT — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team scored a runaway 61-37 non-conference victory Friday at Fruitport Calvary Christian to put a bow on the 2021-22 regular season.
The Spartans (14-6) jumped out on the Eagles (13-6) early with a big 25-8 lead by halftime. And, Central did it without both Jaden Petersen and Charlie Banks.
“Fruitport Calvary has some quick guards, and they shoot well from the outside. It’s something we’ll see from a couple of the teams in our district,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “We had some goals, and one of those goals was to keep them from shooting a lot of 3-pointers. They had only two. We didn’t let them have a lot of room when they were behind the line.”
Wren Nelson led the Spartans with 18 points and 15 rebounds to complete the double-double. Grace Weinert had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Mallory Miller had six assists to with five points. Adria Quigley had four assists and three steals to go with four points.
“These girls exceeded expectations this year,” Mike Weinert said. “They really played well as a group, and they were great teammates to and for each other. I’m really proud of them.”
The Eagles were led by Kate Anhalt with 14 points followed by McKenna Wilson with 10 points.
The Spartans won for the fourth time in seven meetings as the series got underway in the 2014-15 season.
Mason County Central starts MHSAA Division 3 district play Wednesday when the Spartans play McBain at 6 p.m. at Central. Fruitport Calvary Christian will be at the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by Muskegon Catholic. The Eagles will play the host Crusaders in a district semifinal on Wednesday.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (61)
Quigley 1 2-2 4, Greene 2 2-4 6, Weinert 7 2-2 17, Lyon 2 1-2 5, Miller 2 0-0 5, McCabe 1 0-0 2, Nelson 8 2-3 18, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 9-13 61.
FRUITPORT CALVARY CHRISTIAN (37)
M.Wilson 3 4-6 10, Anhalt 2 9-10 14, Baas 1 0-0 2, Payton 1 0-0 2, Cheema 2 2-2 6, A.Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 15-18 37.
MC Central;12;13;15;21;—;61
Fruitport Calvary;0;8;8;21;—;37
3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Weinert, Miller. Fruitport Calvary (2): Anhalt, A.Wilson. Total fouls—Mason County Central 17, Fruitport Calvary Christian 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.