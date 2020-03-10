LEROY — Mason County Central could not overcome not one, but two, double-digit leads against MHSAA Division 3 district host LeRoy Pine River as the Spartans fell to the Bucks, 59-48.
The Spartans trailed by 11 points in the third quarter and by as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter, and each time they rallied to within at least two possessions. The Bucks, though, answered, and kept the Spartans away for the victory.
