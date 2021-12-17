SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team overcame foul trouble, poor free-throw shooting and a very sluggish start against Shelby to score a 42-41 victory in a West Michigan Conference contest Friday night in Scottville.
The Spartans got on a run in third quarter, and had a bit of a hiccup in the fourth quarter, but didn’t give up the lead it won back in the second half to get the victory.
“I think they listened to what I had to say at halftime and we came out with a lot more energy,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “A lot more energy and determination, and I thought it showed right away when got right back in it.”
The Spartans trailed from the start as they were unable to score any field goals until the second quarter. Plus, Central was drawing foul after foul. Shelby was in the bonus late in the first quarter and was shooting in the double bonus early in the second quarter.
Despite the struggles in the first quarter, the Spartans were able to drop Shelby’s lead to four points. Central trailed, 14-9, after Wren Nelson completed a traditional three-point play around the midpoint of the quarter.
After Shelby’s Ella Olmstead went 3-for-4 at the line, Central’s Charlie Banks hit a 3-pointer and Abbey Lyon connected on a free throw to make it 17-13. the Tigers finished the half, on a 4-0 run for a 21-13 halftime lead.
The Spartans made a run to cut Shelby’s lead to one point as the game became increasingly physical but with less fouls called. The Tigers owned as much as a seven-point lead, but the Spartans finished the third quarter on a 6-0 lead including a Adria Quigley steal that finished with a basket as she went in for the lay-up.
“We just kind of beared down, like we did against Oakridge,” Weinert said. “We keep trying different things with this team, but what seems to be working best is man-to-man (defense).”
Central came to life in the fourth quarter. After a Lauren Brown 3-pointer for Shelby opened the frame, the Spartans went on a 12-2 run with a combination of shots from the post and a 3-pointer from Grace Weinert.
The run was wrapped by Banks with a shot and a 40-33 lead with 2:46 remaining, but then the well went dry. Shelby wasn’t able to score from the floor, but the Tigers went 6-of-6 from the free throw line to reel in the Spartans. Shelby pulled within a point, 40-39, on Molli Schultz’s free throws with 1:06 remaining.
“We’re young in a lot of ways where you’re going to see a lot of up and down,” Weinert said. “Different girls are going to score a lot. Hopefully, as we go, we get a little more consistency. These girls are tough. We’re trying to figure out all the pieces. We just need to be a little more consistent so we don’t have to come back in the second half.”
With the ball, the Spartans tried to force Shelby to foul them. An open lay-up clanged off the rim, and Shelby came up with the ball out-of-bounds with 11.1 seconds remaining.
The Tigers clanged off a shot at the rim, and Banks pulled down the rebound. She was fouled with 4.0 seconds remaining. She hit both of her throws giving the Spartans a 42-39 lead.
Shelby got the ball in, but with a 3-pointer necessary, a lay-up was shot, and the Spartans won.
“At the varsity level, right now, we’re not used to having a small lead at the end of games,” Weinert said. “We’ve got to get used to it. This is the second close one we pulled out.”
Central was led by Grace Weinert with 12 points, six steals, six rebounds and three assists. Banks added eight points and five rebounds. Nelson had nine points.
Lauren Brown led the Tigers with 14 points while Zoulek had 11.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central won, 52-9. The Spartans were paced by Payton Welch with 14 points.
SHELBY (41)
Brown 6 2-2 14, Schultz 1 4-6 6, Klotz 0 1-2 1, Olmstead 3 3-4 9, Zoulek 1 9-11 11. Totals: 11 19-25 41.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (42)
Quigley 1 2-2 4, Banks 2 3-8 8, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Weinert 3 3-7 12, Lyon 0 1-3 1, Nelson 4 1-3 9, Steiger 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 10-23 42.
Shelby;9;12;29;12;—;41
MC Central;2;11;15;14;—;42
3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Banks, Weinert 3. Total fouls—Shelby 19, Mason County Central 22. Fouled out—Shelby: Zoulek. Mason County Central: Nelson. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Central 52, Shelby 9. Central scoring—Campbell 5, Baker 3, Welch 14, Hradel 8, Thurow 5, Dunblazer 1, Mast 7, Miller 9.