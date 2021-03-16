HART — Mason County Central's boys basketball team had to sit out the requisite 10 days because of close contacts to a positive case of COVID-19, and the Spartans' return to the floor was a 53-40 loss to neighboring Hart Tuesday.
The Spartans (1-11) saw four games in their schedule get canceled because of the close contact. In their return to the floor, things were a bit out sync.
"It was like we were on Christmas break and everyone else was playing," said Central coach Tim Genson.
After a rough first quarter, the Spartans were within striking distance of the Pirates (4-11) in the second half.
"Our timing was off offensively," Genson said. "Our passing was off. In the first half, we had a lot of good looks (at scoring). We didn't finish (at the rim). We shot our free throws better as the game went along."
Central had three players in double figures, including Kolden Myer getting a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Will Chye had 12 points and Jayden Perrone had 14 points.
Kellen Kimes led all scorers as the Pirate had 21 points. Zach Bitely had 10 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)
Chye 3 5-6 12, Perrone 6 0-0 14, Draper 1 1-2 3, Myer 3 5-8 11. Totals: 13 11-16 40.
HART (53)
Porter 2 0-0 5, Bitely 4 0-0 10, Hovey 1 2-2 4, Kimes 9 0-0 21, Rayo 2 1-3 5, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Charron 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 3-5 53.
MC Central;5;15;15;5;—;40
Hart;16;10;15;12;—;53
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Chye, Perrone 2. Hart (6): Porter, Bitely 2, Kimes 2, Hernandez. Total fouls—Mason County Central 8, Hart 15. Fouled out—none.