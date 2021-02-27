CUSTER — Just about everything went well for Mason County Central and just about everything went wrong for Mason County Eastern in a non-conference girls basketball game Saturday night where the Spartans won in Custer, 54-14.
“It took us until about maybe two minutes left in the first quarter to really king of get moving on the right pace on defense,” said Central coach Mike Weinert. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s a Saturday and they’ve never played on a Saturday, but I felt we came out a little bit slow.
“But, they got going, and we focused on pushing the ball forward, and that’s what we got done.”
The Spartans controlled the paint as their Wren Nelson and Abby Lyons fought with the Cardinals’ Anna Tyndall and Lucia Huarte-Hilgado. What helped to tip the struggle in Central’s favor were fouls drawn by Tyndall. She had three midway through the second quarter, and she was unable to stay on the floor.
“I would have liked to been able to play (Anna) a few more minutes,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “Quite honestly, just the physicality, she was tired the first time I took her out. I was willing to let her get her third (foul), I didn’t want it, of course… She got right back in there and competed hard. I think this was one of Anna’s best games defensively… I thought she played a pretty good game.”
Plus, just shots were not falling for the Cardinals, from the floor or the free throw line.
“I told them at the half. You’re taking the physical contact, and you’re playing pretty good (defense),” Smith said. “Yeah, they’re going to make a few shots, and you’ll miss a few things on the defensive side, but our shots just did not fall. They weren’t 100 percent quality shots, but we had good looks on ball rotation.”
The Cardinals had a hard time getting shots to fall overall, connecting on just three field goals in the first half. Central’s Nelson, though, was able to score when she was in, leading all scorers by the halftime break with seven points.
The Spartans had a 26-7 halftime lead.
Turnovers hurt the Cardinals early in the second half, and it led to an even wider margin in the Spartans’ favor. By the time the clock expired for the third quarter, Central’s lead went to 42-9.
Central was led by Nyah Tyron and Grace Weinert with eight points apiece as 12 different girls scored. Tyron also had two assists and three steals. Weinert had three assists, three steals, five rebounds and a blocked shot. Gabby Jensen had four assists, three steals and six rebounds.
“It was nice to see some other players step up tonight. Also, to see some of our bench players do a really great job out there,” Mike Weinert said. “They really did well. I don’t even know if we missed beat. It was great night for the girls. They needed that.”
The Spartans return to action Monday night against Whitehall at home.
“We’re in Whitehall and then we’ve got Shelby. It’s going to be tough. But I’m glad the girls played like this,” Weinert said. “We’ll feel good going home tonight, and they’ll get 36 hours off before they play again.”
The Cardinals play again Monday, too, playing on the road in McBain.
“That’s why we schedule these kind of games, so we can go against that kind of competition,” Smith said. “We hope we can show that even if we don’t come out on top, use that three minutes in the first quarter or use that five minutes where you come out in the fourth and play hard. We put all of those together, we’re going to have a good, strong game against McBain (Northern Michigan) Christian or Marion if we run up to it in a district.”
The Cardinals were led by Kaela Blais with five points.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Central defeated Mason County Eastern, 30-9. The Spartans were led by Ava Brooks with eight points. The Cardinals were led by Janessa Alvesteffer with three points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)
Quigley 0 3-4 3, Banks 2 0-0 4, Tyron 3 0-1 8, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Weinert 2 4-6 8, Lyon 1 0-0 2, G.Jensen 3 1-2 7, Wiese 1 0-1 2, McHenry 1 1-2 3, Nelson 3 1-2 7, Steiger 2 1-1 5, A.Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-19 54.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (14)
L.Howe 0 0-2 0, Codman 0 0-1 0, H.Howe 2 0-4 4, Huarte 0 0-2 0, Blais 2 0-0 5, Alvesteffer 0 2-2 2, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Tyndall 0 1-4 1. Totals: 5 3-15 14.
MC Central;8;18;16;12;—;54
MC Eastern;3;4;2;5;—;14
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Tyron 2, Petersen. Mason County Eastern (1): Blais. Total fouls—Mason County Central 19, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Mason County Eastern: bench. JV game—Mason County Central 30, Mason County Eastern 9. Central scoring—Draper 2, Green 4, A.Brooks 8, Baker 7, Miller 4, Mast 3, McKay 2. Eastern scoring—Wing 1, Codman 2, Tyler 1, Alvesteffer 3, Hernandez 2.