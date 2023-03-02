HESPERIA — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team is going into the post-season with a West Michigan Rivers victory Thursday in Hesperia, 80-43.
Central (15-7, 8-4 WMC Rivers) jumped out to a 24-3 lead against the Panthers (4-17, 1-11 WMC Rivers) and didn’t look back.
“We did just did a good job of moving the ball well,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We played a really good game and got out of there injury-free.”
Genson said the program turned things around from the past two seasons. Two years ago, the Spartans had one regular season victory and last year, Central had five. Central tripled its regular season win total from last season.
“To get 15 this year, it’s a really good season.”
The Spartans swept the season series from the Panthers, improving to 10-1 all-time since 1950-51.
Central was led by Will Chye with 33 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jack VanderHaag had 15 points and five steals. Kolden Myer added 11 points, three assists and three steals. Kaiden Cole had five rebounds, three assists and two points.
Hesperia was led by Jared Tanner with 10 points.
Central hosts a Division 3 district next week, and both the Spartans and Panthers won’t play again until Wednesday, March 8. The Panthers play White Cloud in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal contest. Central will play at 7 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s Shelby-Manistee contest.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (80)
Chye 13 6-7 33, T.Thurow 3 0-0 6, Cole 1 0-0 2, Sterley 2 0-0 5, VanderHaag 5 2-3 15, Nichols 2 0-0 4, McLouth 2 0-0 4, Myer 5 1-1 11. Totals: 33 9-11 80.
HESPERIA (43)
Gould 0 1-2 1, Glenn 4 1-2 9, Mosley 3 0-0 9, McFalda 1 0-0 2, Materdomini 0 1-2 1, Tanner 4 0-0 10, Fox 4 1-2 9, Greiner 0 0-2 0, O’Neal 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-10 43.
MC Central 24 26 20 10 — 80
Hesperia 3 16 10 14 — 43
3-point goals—Mason County Central (5): Chye, Sterley, VanderHaag 3. Hesperia (5): Mosley 3, Tanner 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 10, Hesperia 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.