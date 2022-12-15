HOLTON — Mason County Central jumped out to an big lead early against West Michigan Conference newcomer Holton and scored a 52-30 league victory Thursday in Holton.

The Spartans (3-0, 2-0 WMC Rivers) held a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and outscored Central each of the three quarters from there against the Red Devils (0-4, 0-1 WMC Rivers).

“I think they cut down to 13 points in the second half, but we got to play fairly comfortably,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It lacked the intensity of the North Muskegon game.”

The Spartans defeated the Norsemen last week in North Muskegon.

Central was led by Will Chye with 31 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Jayden Perrone added nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Carter Brandt led Holton with 13 points.

The Spartans play one more game before Christmas, hosting Kingsley in a non-conference game and Central’s home opener for the 2022-23 season.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (52)

Chye 13 4-5 31, Smith 1 0-0 2, Shimel 0 0-2 0, B.Thurow 2 0-0 6, Perrone 3 2-4 9, Cole 0 2-2 2, Sterley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 8-14 52.

HOLTON (30)

Paseka 1 1-2 3, McMillan 1 0-0 3, Brandt 5 1-3 13, Fialek 3 0-0 7, Koomen 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 4-7 30.

MC Central;22;13;12;5;—;52

Holton;9;7;10;4;—;30

3-point goals—Mason County Central (4): Chye, B.Thurow 2, Perrone. Holton (4): McMillan, Brandt 2, Fialek. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Holton 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.