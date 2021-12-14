SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's girls basketball team rallied from a 23-18 halftime deficit to defeat Oakridge in a West Michigan Conference game Tuesday night in Scottville, 39-31.
The Spartans (2-2, 1-2 WMC) outscored the visiting Eagles (1-4, 0-3 WMC), 12-4, in the third quarter to take control.
"We started out in a trapping 2-3 zone defense, and in the first two minutes we had two of our starters on the bench. In the first three minutes, we had three starters out," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "We switched to a man-to-man and picked it up at halfcourt."
The Spartans were paced by Jaden Petersen with nine points, five rebounds and three steals while Wren Nelson had eight points. Charlie Banks had seven points and five rebounds. Grace Weinert added five rebounds, two steals and three points.
Destiny Lane and Jasmine Pastor led Oakridge with nine points apiece.
Central won the junior varsity game, 51-26. Payton Welch scored 18 points followed by Riley Mast with 13.
OAKRIDGE (31)
Whipple 0 0-2 0, Lane 4 1-2 9, Blackburn 2 0-0 4, Jozsa 0 1-4 1, Lundquist 3 0-0 6, Pastor 3 0-0 9. Totals: 12 2-8 31.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)
Quigley 1 3-5 5, Green 1 0-0 3, Banks 3 0-0 7, Petersen 4 0-0 9, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Nelson 4 0-1 8, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 3-6 39.
Oakridge;14;9;4;4;—;31
MC Central;8;10;12;9;—;39
3-point goals—Oakridge (3): Lundquist 3. Mason County Central (4): Green, Banks, Petersen, Weinert. Total fouls—Oakridge 16, Mason County Central 17. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Central 51, Oakridge 26.