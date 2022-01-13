RAVENNA — Mason County Central's boys basketball team was in a back-and-forth fight with Ravenna Thursday night, but the Spartans' last-second shot was unable to go in with the Bulldogs winning the West Michigan Conference game, 56-54, in Ravenna.
The Spartans (2-5, 0-4 WMC) owned leads after each quarter break except for the final one. Will Chye tried to put up a shot near the buzzer to end the game, but it was unable to go through.
"Physically, we don't match-up with them. But we out-scrapped them and we out-hustled them," said Central coach Tim Genson.
The Spartans had three players score in double figures, and it was nearly five. It's the kind of balance that Genson was happy with.
"That is without a doubt a good thing. That's really good," he said.
Central was led by Kolden Myer with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Will Chye and Zach Draper had 11 points apiece. Chye also had four assists and Draper had four rebounds and two steals. Jack VanderHaag had nine points and Jayden Perrone scored eight points.
Ravenna (5-3, 4-1 WMC) had four players score in double figures, led by Brent Beckland with 20 points. Kyle Beebe added 12 points and Clay Schullo and Travis May had 10 points apiece.
The Bulldogs scored the victory in the 101st meeting all-time between the two schools. The Spartans own a 73-28 edge.
Mason County Central next plays on the road Tuesday night in Hesperia for a non-conference game.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (54)
Chye 4 2-4 11, Smith 1 0-1 2, Draper 4 0-0 11, Perrone 4 0-0 8, Cole 0 1-2 1, VanderHaag 3 0-0 9, Myer 3 6-6 12. Totals: 19 9-13 54.
RAVENNA (56)
Cl.Schullo 5 0-0 10, Becklund 6 7-13 20, May 3 3-7 10, Beebe 5 1-2 12, Hogan 1 0-0 2, Ca.Schullo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-22 56.
MC Central;11;14;13;16;—;54
Ravenna;7;16;12;21;—;56
3-point goals—Mason County Central (7): Chye, Draper 3, VanderHaag 3. Ravenna (2): Beckland, May. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, Ravenna 15. Fouled out—Ravenna: Beebe. Technical fouls—none.