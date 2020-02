BIG RAPIDS — The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team had a big road win in a Western Michigan D League contest on Friday night by defeating Big Rapids Crossroads, 77-36.

Daniel Knizacky led the Cardinals (10-4, 10-3 WMD) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Devon Jackson added 19 points and six rebounds while Eli Shoup chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

