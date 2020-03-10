MARION — Mason County Easterns boys basketball team topped Marion on their home floor Monday night, 55-35, to advance to a matchup with Pentwater on Wednesday in an MHSAA Division 4 district at Marion.
“I was very pleased with our team defensive effort,” said Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “Daniel Knizacky played an excellent floor game and our team had a low number of turnovers. It is nice to get a district win and we had a chance to give a lot of guys tournament experience.”
