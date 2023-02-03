CUSTER — Mason County Eastern celebrated its 2023 homecoming in grand fashion, running away from Big Rapids Crossroads in a Western Michigan D League contest Friday night in Custer, 90-9.

The Cardinals forced turnovers and got out on transition to help get to the victory. Even when the Cougars were able to get into a half-court defensive set, Eastern was able to execute outside shooting as well as drive to the basket against Crossroads’ zone defense.

“We’ve been on a little bit of a roll. We played really hard in Bear Lake and were really physical,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “I’ve got to tell you, I’ve got so much respect for that Crossroads team. I went into their locker room, and those guys play hard. They play clean. Their win-loss record isn’t what they want it to be, but they represent the best of high school basketball. They really do.”

Clay Shoup, who became a scoring phenom in recent weeks with two 40-plus games, started off red hot with 24 points in the first half, including 14 in the opening frame. He finished with 53 points, including a school record 10 3-pointers.

Shoup is the second player in Mason County history to score more than 40 points in three games, joining Eastern alum Bob Kapcia as the only other player.

He was one point shy of matching Kapcia’s school record for points in a game, and he became the fifth player in county history with 50 or more points in a game joining Dan O’Brien (Ludington St. Simon), Chris Raven (Mason County Central), Russ Yeck (Ludington St. Simon) and Kapcia.

“Clay had 53 tonight, and that was a team goal. What I’m proudest of is that it was within the flow of our offense. We didn’t do anything special or anything unique,” Forner said. “He’s got to score a lot of points for us to have a chance to win.”

The Cardinals (4-10, 4-7 WMD) had a running clock to start the second half off of a 51-9 first half lead.

Eastern had three players score in double figures. Nate Wing — crowned homecoming king at halftime — had 15 points and Zach Howe had 10 points. Lillian Mickevich was named homecoming queen.

“Zach and Nate had double figures, too, so it was a special night,” Forner said.

Crossroads (0-12, 0-10 WMD) lost for the 37th consecutive time overall and 38th in WMD play.

Eastern swept the season series from the Cougars, and the Cardinals won for the eighth consecutive time in the series that goes back to 2000-01. The Cardinals won for the 20th time in 37 meetings.

The margin of victory in the game was second-most in school history. Eastern defeated Bear Lake by 82 points on FEb. 14, 1986.

The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they play at Brethren.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (9)

D.Guernsey 1 1-4 3, G.Guernsey 1 0-0 2, Carnes 0 2-3 2, Freeman 0 0-1 0, Tennis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 3-8 9.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (90)

Tyndall 1 0-0 2, Shoup 21 1-1 53, Wing 5 3-4 15, Perski 1 0-0 2, Howe 6 0-0 10, Hasenbank 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 4-5 90.

BR Crossroads 6 3 0 0 — 9

MC Eastern 23 28 25 14 — 90

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (16): Shoup 10, Wing 2, Howe 4. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 9, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.